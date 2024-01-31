Kolter & Kast Havana Nights Event Raises $2.0M For South Florida Charities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conclusion of performance at Havana Nights.

CEO of the Kolter Group Bobby Julien giving a speech.

Business professionals playing poker for charity.

Bobby Julien and Michael Neal extended exclusive invitations for their 11th Annual Havana Nights Charity Poker Tournament.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- When it comes to supporting the needs of South Florida charities, Bobby Julien CEO of the Kolter Group and Michael Neal President of Kast Construction led by example and set the bar high for the development industry. Once again, the pair combined their efforts to extend invitations to high-net-worth colleagues for their 11th Havana Nights annual charity poker tournament held last November.This distinguished event offered the firm's vast network of top-level business professionals in South Florida a unique opportunity to enjoy a tropical evening of fun while participating in an unforgettable night of poker. Held at the Hyatt Centric Fort Lauderdale, guests were greeted with cocktails, live entertainment, and a dinner reception featuring Cuban-inspired food stations, culminating in a fun-filled, high-stakes poker tournament. This year's Havana Nights event raised over $2 million for deserving nonprofit charities throughout the region.Embracing the theme of 'chic Havana evening attire' with a focus on all things Cuban, the atmosphere was further heightened by the addition of casino gambling tables from Casino Party Nights Florida Inc. Kolter Group and Kast Construction donated all of the event expenses, ensuring that every dollar raised through sponsorships and donations directly benefited the 22 nonprofit partners. Additional support came from Wild Card Sponsors Coastal Construction Group and Construction Trade Partners.“This is incredible,” said Stephanie Seibel, chief executive officer at Achievement Centers.“The people on our boards are so willing to jump in and help. People are there for the right reasons.” Seibel highlighted the event as their single largest source of private-sector donations.However, Seibel wasn't the only one thrilled about Havana Nights' success-Bobby Julien, CEO of Kolter Group and a longtime supporter of Achievement Center for Children and Families , was equally excited.“We came up with the concept in 2012 because we sensed that people were getting tired of all the black-tie galas, and we wanted to do something memorable. We created a charity poker tournament, and the team has made it spectacular,” Julien said.“The real pay-off comes when we get to see the good works that result from what we raised. A lot of people need help. We love giving back.”Julien started the Kolter Group 26 years ago. His commitment to philanthropy extends beyond this event, reflecting a broader impact on the community. His net worth is not just a financial measure but a testament to leveraging resources for positive and lasting change. The Havana Nights event stands as a symbol of collective efforts for a meaningful cause, showcasing the power of giving back to the community.Prior to the pandemic four years ago, Havana Nights raised $1.5 million for 17 charities. This year showcased remarkable growth by raising half a million more and adding five charities. The event's growth reflects a commitment to making a positive impact on the community, as the funds supported various programs including preschool and after-school education, meals, and literacy programs. Kolter and Kast Construction organize Havana Nights through Achievement Centers for Children and Families, aiming to nurture a collaborative community where children reach their full potential.

