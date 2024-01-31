Ferrite Magnet Market Valued At US$8.074 Million In 2021, To Witness Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The ferrite magnet market was valued at US$8.074 million in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the ferrite magnet market was valued at US$8.074 million in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.The increasing production of automobiles is driving the demand for ferrite magnets, and these magnets are progressively gaining traction among participants in the electronics industry. Simultaneously, the electronic industry is witnessing an expanding adoption of ferrite magnets due to their desirable properties, including cost-effectiveness, durability, and suitability for various electronic applications.Ferrite magnets, composed of iron oxide and other metals like cobalt, zinc, and manganese, exhibit robust magnetic permeability, corrosion resistance, and durability. These magnets are known for their ability to withstand high temperatures, making them versatile in various applications. They are extensively used in brakes, medical devices , security systems, motors, and loudspeakers. Notably, ferrite magnets offer affordability and possess superior magnetic qualities compared to other magnet types. The growing demand for electric and motor vehicles is a significant driver for the ferrite market, given the magnets' strong resistance to demagnetization and corrosion, making them well-suited for application in damp, wet, or marine environments. The increasing use of ferrite magnets in the electronic industry further contributes to the overall growth of the global ferrite magnet market.Access sample report or view details:The global ferrite magnet market is categorized by types, with two notable variants being Strontium Ferrite Magnets and Barium Ferrite Magnets. Strontium Ferrite Magnets and Barium Ferrite Magnets represent distinct compositions within the broader category of ferrite magnets. Strontium Ferrite Magnets are characterized by the inclusion of strontium in their composition, contributing to specific magnetic properties. On the other hand, Barium Ferrite Magnets contain barium as a key component, imparting unique characteristics to these magnets. The differentiation in their compositions results in varying magnetic qualities and performance attributes. This classification allows industries to select the most suitable type of ferrite magnet based on their specific application requirements. The global market benefits from the availability of these diverse ferrite magnet types, ensuring a comprehensive range of options for different industrial applications and magnetic needs.The global ferrite magnet market is segmented based on grades, with two significant classifications being C5 and C8. These grades, C5 and C8, represent specific compositions and characteristics within the broader spectrum of ferrite magnets. C5 denotes a particular grade with distinct magnetic properties and performance attributes, making it suitable for specific industrial applications. Similarly, C8 is another grade of ferrite magnet, differentiated by its composition and magnetic qualities, offering unique advantages for diverse uses. The categorization by grades allows industries to choose ferrite magnets tailored to their specific needs, considering factors such as magnetic strength, durability, and application requirements. This diversified grading system enhances the versatility of ferrite magnets in catering to a wide range of industrial sectors and applications within the global market.Within the electronics industry, ferrite magnets play a crucial role in manufacturing efficient magnetic cores, commonly referred to as ferrite cores. These cores are utilized in high-frequency inductors, transformers, antennas , as well as other components in microwaves and refrigerators. The positive growth trajectory of the electronics sector in major countries is attributed to increasing income levels, heightened purchasing power, and a growing demand for electronic products. As an example, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China revealed a 14.7 percent year-on-year increase in the operating income of the electronic sector, reaching approximately 14.1 trillion yuan in February 2022. This surge in income and electronic manufacturing has led to a heightened utilization of ferrite magnets in electronic devices, contributing significantly to the expansion of the ferrite magnet market during the forecast period.The North American region is poised to take a leading position in the global ferrite magnet market, primarily driven by the extensive utilization of these magnets in key end-use sectors such as automotive and aerospace. Notably, the International Trade Administration projects a significant rise in Canada's aerospace production, estimating an increase from 15,621 units in 2021 to 21,913 units in 2022. The Canadian government's implementation of the Canada Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative in August 2021, offering C$250 million (approximately US$194.21 million) over three years, further supports the growth of the aerospace industry in the region. The escalating rates of vehicle and aerospace production in North America are fuelling the demand for ferrite magnets, contributing to the overall expansion of the market throughout the forecast period.Major players in the ferrite magnet market are Adams Magnetics Product Co., Delta Manufacturing Ltd., TDK Corporation, Stanford Magnets (Oceania International LLC), DMEGC Germany GmbH, Integrated Magnetics, Dexter Magnetic Technologies, and Eclipse Magnetics.The market analytics report segments the ferrite magnet market using the following criteria:.By TypeoStrontium Ferrite MagnetsoBarium Ferrite Magnet.By GradeoC5oC8.By End-UseroAutomotiveoAerospace & DefenseoMarineoManufacturingoElectrical & ElectronicsoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America. Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.TDK Corporation.Adams Magnetics Product Co..Eclipse Magnetics.Dexter Magnetic Technologies.Integrated Magnetics.Stanford Magnets (Oceania International LLC).DMEGC Germany GmbH.Delta Manufacturing Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Neodymium Magnet Market:.Samarium cobalt magnet market:.Rare earth magnets market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn