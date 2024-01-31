PICOOC And One More Tree Foundation Collaborate On Tree Planting And Environmental Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eco-Friendly PICOOC Body Fat Scale

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In today's world, environmental concerns are taking center stage. There's a growing awareness that environmental preservation is a duty we all share.

PICOOC , a leading technology brand specializing in home and personal health, is proud to announce its collaboration to drive a tree-planting initiative with One More Tree Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to environmental sustainability. This partnership aims to contribute to global environmental sustainability by planting trees and conducting ecological education.

This collaborative tree-planting initiative by PICOOC and One More Tree Foundation is dedicated to cultivating a greener environment and fostering environmental sustainability. In this collaboration, PICOOC will contribute funds for tree planting. The partners plan to collaborate with local governments and communities to identify areas in need of afforestation, including those affected by natural disasters and deforestation. This initiative not only contributes to environmental restoration but also strengthens connections with local communities, raising awareness about the importance of environmental conservation among more people.

In addition to the tree-planting initiative, PICOOC and One More Tree Foundation will also focus on environmental education. The partners aim to raise awareness about the importance of preserving the environment and the impact of individual actions on the planet. This educational aspect of the collaboration will include a lecture before each activity, partnering with schools to organize ecological workshops for children and youth, and other activities to engage and educate people about environmental sustainability.

'PICOOC has always advocated for a healthy and harmonious modern lifestyle, where a healthy Earth environment is an integral part of it,' said Gary, Chairman of PICOOC. 'We are honored to collaborate with One More Tree Foundation. Through our joint efforts with the foundation, we aim to actively participate in tree-planting initiatives, dedicating ourselves to environmental protection and raising public awareness about eco-friendliness. This collaboration will provide robust support for creating a more sustainable future and advancing towards a greener, healthier planet.'

PICOOC and One More Tree Foundation's tree-planting initiative and environmental education efforts signify a step towards a greener and more sustainable world. The partners are eager to witness the positive outcomes of their collaboration and encourage others to join in their collective efforts to make a lasting difference. Together, we can cultivate a better future for our planet.

About PICOOC:

PICOOC is a leading brand in smart health technology, dedicated to providing innovative health management solutions for users. Established in 2013, PICOOC offers a range of home and personal health products, including smart body scales, massage guns, and electric toothbrushes. With advanced technology and exceptional product quality, PICOOC is committed to empowering people with a healthier and better life.

