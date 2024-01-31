Defoamers Market Is Booming And Predicted To Hit US$ 7.8 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global defoamers market size reached US$ 5.5 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Defoamers Market Report by Medium of Dispersion (Aqueous Systems, Non-Aqueous/Solvent), Product (Water-based, Oil-based, Silicone-based, and Others), Application (Pulp and Paper, Paints and Coatings, Agrochemicals, Water Treatment, Food and Beverages, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global defoamers market size reached US$ 5.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Defoamers Industry:

Thriving Healthcare Sector:

The rising demand for defoamers due to the thriving healthcare sector is propelling the growth of the market. In line with this, defoamers control foam effectively and ensure consistent product quality and production efficiency in drug formulation, fermentation, and cell culture applications. Moreover, the growing adoption of defoamers on account of the rising demand for precision in bioprocessing is offering a positive market outlook. Furthermore, defoamers can prevent foam-related issues, such as contamination and reduced yields, making it essential in biotechnology industries.

Environmental Regulations:

Key players are developing eco-friendly defoamers to comply with stringent environmental regulations, which is impelling the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing focus on maintaining sustainability and reducing environmental footprint is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising adoption of greener products in various industries is supporting the growth of the market. Furthermore, people are increasingly preferring products with minimal environmental impact. In addition, companies are adopting sustainable defoamers to showcase their commitment to corporate responsibility initiatives.

Growing Focus on Enhanced Agriculture Productivity:

Defoamers play a crucial role in the agricultural sector by controlling foam in various applications. In pesticide formulation, they prevent excess foaming during mixing and spraying, ensuring uniform and efficient pesticide distribution. Additionally, in irrigation systems, defoamers help reduce foam formation in water, preventing clogs and ensuring consistent water flow. Apart from this, in fertilizer production, they aid in the manufacturing process, enhancing product quality. Furthermore, the rising focus on enhanced agricultural productivity is strengthening the growth of the market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Defoamers Industry:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Ashland

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Dow Inc.

Elementis plc

Elkem ASA

Evonik Industries AG

Basildon Chemical Company Limited (Momentive Performance Materials Inc.),

Kemira Oyj

Wacker Chemie AG.

Defoamers Market Report Segmentation:

By Medium of Dispersion:

Aqueous Systems

Non-Aqueous/Solvent

On the basis of the medium of dispersion, the market has been bifurcated into aqueous systems and non-aqueous/solvent.

By Product:

Water-based

Oil-based

Silicone-based

Others

Silicone-based accounted for the largest market share as it exhibits stability in various chemical and environmental conditions.

By Application:

Pulp and Paper

Paints and Coatings

Agrochemicals

Water Treatment

Food and Beverages

Others

Pulp and paper hold the biggest market share due to the rising focus on maintaining stable and efficient papermaking processes.

Regional Insights:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the defoamers market on account of the thriving chemical sector.

Global Defoamers Market Trends:

The water treatment industry relies on defoamers to control foam in various processes, such as wastewater treatment, desalination, and municipal water treatment. Apart from this, the growing demand for defoamers due to rising concerns about water quality and scarcity is offering a positive market outlook. The food and beverage (F&B) industry requires defoamers to prevent excessive foaming in processes like fermentation, cooking, and bottling. In line with this, defoamers assist in ensuring the safety of frying processes, which is propelling the market growth.

