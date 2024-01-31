Foreign Exchange Services Market Expected to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2031 | Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ccording to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global foreign exchange services market generated $8.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Furthermore, major market players have undertaken various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers. For instance, in November 2022, Wells Fargo and HSBC Bank plc announced partnership and business expansion for the growth of their business. Through this strategy, the blockchain-based solution that they were using for bilateral FX settlements is expanding to include the offshore yuan (Chinese Yuan (CNH)). The offshore yuan marks the fifth currency to be settled between the two banks using a shared settlement ledger that currently encompasses the U.S. dollar, Canadian dollar, British pound sterling, and the euro. Therefore, these foreign exchange services market trends help to grow the foreign exchange services industry.

By application, the individual's segment attained the highest growth in 2021. This is attributed to the fact that, there are increasing number of people traveling and studying abroad, which has led to a surge in demand for foreign exchange services. Moreover, the growth of e-commerce has also made it easier for individuals to purchase goods and services from foreign countries, leading to increased demand for cross-border payment solutions. Thus, this leads to the growth of this segment. However, the businesses segment is considered to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is pertaining to the growing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are expanding their operations globally and require foreign exchange services to manage their international transactions. In addition, the expansion of cross-border e-commerce is another reason for driving the growth of foreign exchange services among the businesses engaged in online retail sales.

By region, North America attained the highest growth in 2021. This is attributed to the fact that North American foreign exchange services market is a vital part of the financial services sector, providing currency exchange and risk management solutions to businesses and individuals. Furthermore, the market in North America is dominated by large banks & financial institutions, and also includes specialized foreign exchange service providers. However, Asia-Pacific is considered to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that, the increasing use of digital technologies is driving the shift toward electronic and online foreign exchange services, making it more convenient and accessible for individuals and businesses to participate in the market. In addition, there has been a growing demand for risk management and hedging services, as businesses seek to protect themselves against fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Thus, these are the major trends for the growth of the foreign exchange services market in Asia-Pacific.

Increase in international trade, rise in usage of digital technologies, and increased trade and investment flows between countries drive the growth of the foreign exchange services market. By application, the individual segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Key Market Players : Barclays, Citigroup Inc., American Express Company, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Group, Western Union Holdings

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global foreign exchange services market based on services, providers, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Key findings of the study

By services, the remittance services segment led the foreign exchange services market share in terms of revenue in 2021.

By providers, the banks segment led the foreign exchange services market in terms of revenue in 2021.

By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.

