TEDPIX loses over 3000 points on Wednesday’s session closing

(MENAFN) TEDPIX, the benchmark index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 3,037 points (which makes up to 0.14 percent) to stand at 2,107,760 on Wednesday.



Tehran Stock Exchange is one of the four Iranian share trading platforms, and the most vital one. The additional three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), as well as Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, recognized as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



“To reduce the speculative and profit-seeking activities of dealers in the country, financing tools should be diversified,” the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI)declared on Sunday.



“The capital market is an institution that directs capital to production in an efficient manner. Now, to accelerate the process of resource transfer and high productivity, the financing should be directed to the enterprises,” the official clarified.



Shirijian urged the administration along with the parliament to shed more light to the share market, explaining: “If the government and parliament pay more attention to the capital market, we will see the withdrawal of resources from non-productive markets and the reduction of the bubble in other parallel markets (such as currency, coins, gold, housing, and cars).”

MENAFN31012024000045015839ID1107791409