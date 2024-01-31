California sentences man with 140 years for raping minor, despite attempts to frame twin brother

(MENAFN) A man in California has been sentenced to 140 years in prison after attempting to shift blame onto his twin brother for the historical rapes of a nine-year-old girl and a jogger.



Kevin Konther, 58, from California, has been sentenced to 140 years in prison after attempting to pin the historical rapes of a nine-year-old girl and a jogger on his twin brother.



In February, Konther was found guilty of two counts of rape and several other charges, one of which involved the sexual assault of a 12-year-old victim, according to the Orange County district attorney's office.



The arrests of Konther and his twin brother occurred in 2019 after DNA technology linked them to the 1995 rape of a nine-year-old girl who was returning home after purchasing school supplies, as well as another incident in 1998 involving a 32-year-old jogger.



During the attack on the jogger, Konther emerged from the bushes wearing only shoes, grabbed the victim, and covered her mouth, according to statements from the attorney's office.



Both twins were apprehended due to their shared DNA, but recorded conversations between them unveiled "multiple incriminating statements made by Konther, including admissions that he carried out the crimes," as per the attorney's office.

MENAFN31012024000045015839ID1107791407