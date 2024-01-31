Universal Music disputes with TikTok over payment terms, threatens to pull its songs

(MENAFN) Universal Music has issued a strong rebuke to TikTok, accusing the social media platform of engaging in bullying tactics and threatening to withdraw millions of songs, including those by high-profile artists like Taylor Swift and Drake. The move comes amidst a breakdown in negotiations over payment terms between Universal Music and TikTok.



In an open letter titled "Why We Must Call Time Out On TikTok," Universal Music outlined three key concerns that it has been pressing TikTok on ahead of the expiration of their current contract. These issues include fair payment for artists and songwriters, protection from the potentially harmful effects of artificial intelligence (AI), and ensuring online safety for users.



The dispute underscores the growing tension between content creators and platforms like TikTok over compensation and user protection measures. Universal Music's threat to remove its extensive catalog of songs from TikTok highlights the significant leverage that major music labels hold in negotiations with digital platforms.



The video-sharing platform addressed the requests made by the largest music label group globally, "first with indifference, and then with intimidation", the open letter mentioned, and "attempted to bully us into accepting a deal worth less than the previous deal" by taking down the music of emerging artists while leaving the work of "audience-driving" international stars.



Universal leveled accusations on TikTok for "trying to build a music-based business, without paying fair value for the music" and efficiently "sponsoring artist replacement by AI" by permitting the platform to be "flooded" with AI-generated recordings.



The letter mentioned that the platform suggested compensating artists and songwriters at "a fraction" of the rate compared to what other similar social media platforms offer for access to its catalog.

MENAFN31012024000045015839ID1107791406