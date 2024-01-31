Iran to install 760km of highways, roads within next 2 months

(MENAFN) Mohammad-Reza Kadkhodazadeh, the deputy head of the Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company, which operates under the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, has announced plans to inaugurate approximately 760 kilometers of roads and highways across Iran before the end of the current Iranian calendar year, which concludes on March 19. The unveiling of these transportation projects is expected to significantly enhance the country's infrastructure and connectivity.



These road and highway projects are set to be launched in 16 different provinces across Iran, covering a diverse geographical area and catering to various transportation needs. The wide-ranging scope of these initiatives reflects the government's commitment to modernizing and expanding Iran's transportation network to facilitate smoother and more efficient movement of goods and people.



The announcement underscores the importance of investing in transportation infrastructure as a crucial component of national development and economic growth. By improving road and highway networks, Iran aims to bolster connectivity between regions, enhance accessibility to remote areas, and stimulate socio-economic progress across the country. The planned inauguration of these projects signifies a significant milestone in Iran's ongoing efforts to upgrade its transportation infrastructure and address the evolving needs of its population.



