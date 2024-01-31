Lennox Reports Record Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results Increases Long-Term Financial Targets And Provides FY 2024 Guidance

(All comparisons are year-over-year, unless otherwise noted)



Revenue up 6% to $1.2 billion; core revenue excluding European Operations up 7% to $1.1 billion

GAAP diluted EPS up 52% to $4.04; adjusted diluted EPS up 41% to $3.63 Operating cash flow up 132% to $306 million

2023 Full Year Highlights

Revenue up 6% to $5 billion; core revenue excluding European Operations up 6% to $4.7 billion

GAAP diluted EPS up 19% to $16.54; adjusted diluted EPS up 27% to $17.96 Operating cash flow up 144% to $736 million

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII ), a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, today reported record fourth quarter revenue of $1.2 billion. Operating income was $185 million for the fourth quarter. Operating margin was 16% and GAAP diluted earnings per share was $4.04.



Core revenue, excluding European Operations, grew 7% to $1.1 billion. Adjusted segment profit rose 34% to $175 million. Adjusted segment margin was up 320 basis points to 15.9%. Adjusted earnings per share rose 41% to $3.63.

"In 2023, relentless execution of our Lennox transformation strategy yielded significant financial successes even as we navigated challenging residential end-markets. We successfully implemented the new minimum efficiency regulatory change, improved our factory production, built supply chain resiliency, and initiated our pricing excellence programs," said Chief Executive Officer, Alok Maskara. "As we step into 2024, we carry a positive momentum and remain committed to overcoming end market uncertainties through disciplined execution."

In the fourth quarter, our Home Comfort Solutions segment (formerly the Residential segment) experienced a 1% revenue growth. This growth was a result of favorable mix of higher-efficiency products and effective pricing execution, that was partially offset by volume declines. Sales volumes through the 2-step distribution channel continue to experience significant inventory destocking and were down more than 20% but direct-to-contractor sales volumes remained resilient indicating a stable consumer demand environment.



The Building Climate Solutions segment (formerly the Commercial segment) continues to achieve outstanding performance. In the fourth quarter, revenue increased 19%, driven by both pricing and sales volume gains. Revenue growth helped restore previously depressed profit margins, as did productivity through increased factory output and strengthened supply chain resiliency. The AES acquisition integration is advancing smoothly, and customers are expressing strong interest in the full lifecycle value proposition.



FOURTH QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue: $1.2 billion; Core revenue, which excludes European operations, was $1.1 billion, up 7%.

Revenue growth was driven by price and favorable mix and partially offset by lower sales volume.

Operating Income: $185 million, up 41%, with operating profit margin of 16.0%, up 400 bps.

Adjusted Segment Profit: $175 million, up 34%, and adjusted segment profit margin of 15.9%, up 320 basis points. Adjusted segment profit increased $44 million as $69 million of price/mix benefits and $15 million in product costs were partially offset by lower sales volumes and inflation and investment in SG&A and distribution.

Net Income: $145 million, or $4.04 per share, compared to $94 million, or $2.65 per share, in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted Net Income: $130 million, or $3.63 per share, compared to $92 million, or $2.58 per share, in the prior year quarter.

Cash: Operating cash flow was $306 million compared to $132 million in the prior-year quarter. Capital expenditures were $125 million compared to $34 million in the prior-year quarter with the increase driven by the new commercial HVAC factory investment in Saltillo, Mexico. Total debt at the end of the fourth quarter was approximately $1.3 billion. Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $69 million at the end of the quarter.

Home Comfort Solutions: Business segment revenue was $709 million, up 1%. Segment profit was $115 million, down 4%, and segment margin was 16.2%, down 70 basis points. Segment profit decreased $4 million compared to the prior-year quarter. The decrease was attributed to a $9 million decrease in sales volumes and $25 million impact from inflation and investments in distribution and selling.

However, partially offsetting these factors were the benefits of $30 million in price/mix.



Building Climate Solutions: Business segment revenue was $390 million, up 19%. Segment profit was $91 million, up 98%, and segment margin expanded 930 basis points to 23.2%.

Segment profit increased $45 million compared to prior-year quarter. This improvement was driven by $39 million of price/mix benefits, $3 million in higher sales volumes and $16 million in product cost tailwinds, partially offset by inflationary wage and distribution impacts.

Corporate and Other: Late in the quarter we successfully completed the divestiture of our European operations which had revenue of $56 million and profit of $1.6 million in the quarter. Corporate expenses were $30 million, or down $3 million.

FULL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue:

$5 billion; Core revenue, which excludes European operations, was $4.7 billion, up 6%.

Revenue growth was driven by price and favorable mix and partially offset by lower sales volume.

Operating Income:

$790 million, up 20%, with operating profit margin of 15.9%, up 195 bps. Operating income includes a one-time net charge of $49 million for the combined divestitures of the European HVAC and Refrigeration businesses.

Adjusted Segment Profit:

$850 million, up 27%, and adjusted segment profit margin of 17.9%, up 300 basis points. Adjusted segment profit increased $180 million as $348 million of price and mix benefits were partially offset by lower sales volumes and the impact of inflation and growth investments on SG&A and distribution.

Net Income:

$590 million, or $16.54 per share, compared to $497 million, or $13.88 per share, in the prior year.

Adjusted Net Income: $641 million, or $17.96 per share, compared to $508 million, or $14.18 per share, in the prior year.

Cash: Operating cash flow was $736 million compared to $302 million in the prior year. Capital expenditures were $250 million compared to $101 million in the prior year with the increase driven by the new commercial factory investment in Saltillo, Mexico, as well as investments required for the low GWP transition.

Home Comfort Solutions:

Business segment revenue was $3.2 billion, up 1%. Segment profit was $610 million, up 2%, and segment margin expanded 20 basis points to 18.9%. Segment profit increased $13 million compared to prior year. The increase was primarily driven by $154 million in price/mix benefits, partially offset by $71 million lower volume.

Additionally, there were headwinds of $73 million due to the impact of inflation on salary wages, distribution rent escalation and sales force investments.



Building Climate Solutions:

Business segment revenue was $1.5 billion, up 18%. Segment profit was $341 million, up 109%, and segment margin expanded 980 basis points to 22.5%.

Segment profit increased $178 million compared to prior year, driven by $194 million of price/mix benefits and $3 million generated by higher sales volumes.

Offsetting some of these gains were elevated product costs associated with materials inflation, as well as increased incentive compensation and salary wage inflation.



Corporate and Other:

Revenue from European operations was $248 million, up 6%. European operations had $7.6 million in profit compared to a $3.3 million loss in the prior year.

Corporate expenses were $102 million, or up $11 million compared to the prior year as a result of higher incentive compensation and wage inflation.

FULL YEAR 2024 GUIDANCE

For full year 2024, core revenue is anticipated to increase by approximately 7% mostly due to price and mix as sales volumes are forecasted to be relatively flat.

Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be within the range of $18.50 to $20.00.

Capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $175 million, and Free Cash Flow is estimated to fall within the range of $500 million to $600 million.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

ABOUT LENNOX

Lennox (NYSE: LII ) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at or by contacting [email protected] .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS & NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The statements in this document that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the 2024 full-year outlook and expected consolidated and segment financial results, as well as financial targets for future years, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available as well as management's assumptions and beliefs today. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements include risks that the North American unitary HVAC and refrigeration markets perform worse than current assumptions. Additional risks include but are not limited to competition in the HVACR business; our ability to successfully execute our business strategy; our ability to meet customer demand; a decline in new construction activity and related demand for products and services; the impact of unfavorable weather; the impact of higher raw material prices and supply interruptions; regulatory or tax changes; the impact of new or increased trade tariffs; general economic conditions; and extraordinary events beyond our control, such as natural disasters and public health crises. For information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, see LII's publicly available filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. LII disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures appearing in this document to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) are included in the Annex to this document.

This document includes forward-looking statements regarding core revenue, segment profit, adjusted segment profit, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow and Debt to EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts excluded is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period and the high variability of certain amounts, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, changes in environmental liabilities, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, future restructuring costs, and other structural changes or their probable significance. Core revenue, adjusted segment profit, and adjusted earnings per share exclude net sales and profit/(loss) from our European portfolio, which was sold in 4Q 2023.

We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on LII's full year GAAP financial results.