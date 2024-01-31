Europe API Marketplace 2023-2030: Driven By Fintech Expansion And Digital Payment Demands, The Market Is Set To Witness 17.4% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe API Marketplace Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Platform and Services), By Organization Size, By End User, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report forecasts a substantial growth of 17.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The report highlights the key drivers propelling the market forward, including the rise of digital banking ecosystems and the increasing demand for electronic payments.

The study offers a deep dive into the market trends influencing the development of API marketplaces - platforms that enable API providers to connect with potential customers. The market is segmented by component, organization size, end-user and crucial geographic regions within Europe.

Market Segmentation Insights

The analysis shows that the Platform segment is experiencing significant traction, while the Services sector also contributes to the market's expansion. When it comes to Organization Size, both large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises are adopting API marketplaces for enhanced business applications.

In the End-user segment, the market caters to a consumer base comprising telecom & marketing, financial services, healthcare and others, as well as to API providers directly.

The country-wise segmentation details how Germany is leading the market with an expected value of $3.1 billion by 2030, followed by the UK and France, witnessing impressive CAGR figures during the forecast period.

Industry Implications



The expansion of fintech in the UK is creating a fertile environment for API marketplaces.

Digital Identity Wallets in Europe are expected to usher in new market growth corridors. Standardization of API integration processes is simplifying the adoption of these technologies for businesses.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles leading competitors in the market, spotlighting their contribution to the ever-evolving API economy. These key players are responding to market dynamics with innovation and strategic collaborations, shaping the marketplace forefront.

Market Growth Drivers

The surge in demand for user-friendly and efficient digital payment methods across Europe is serving as a catalyst for the API marketplace industry's growth. Moreover, the advancements in API platforms are supporting a wide array of industries in transitioning towards more interconnected and streamlined operations.

