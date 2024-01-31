Roper Technologies Announces 2023 Financial Results

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The results in this press release are presented on a continuing operations basis.

Fourth quarter 2023 highlights



Revenue increased 13% to $1.61 billion; organic revenue increased 8%

GAAP DEPS increased 51% to $3.50; adjusted DEPS increased 11% to $4.37

GAAP net earnings were $378 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $659 million GAAP operating cash flow was $622 million; adjusted operating cash flow increased 34% to $638 million



Full year 2023 highlights



Revenue increased 15% to $6.18 billion; organic revenue increased 8%

GAAP DEPS increased 38% to $12.74; adjusted DEPS increased 17% to $16.71

GAAP net earnings were $1.37 billion

Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% to $2.51 billion GAAP operating cash flow was $2.04 billion; adjusted operating cash flow increased 33% to $2.07 billion



“Roper had a terrific 2023, both in terms of our operational execution and our capital deployment strategy. Financially, 2023 is highlighted by having 15% total revenue growth, 8% organic revenue growth, 16% EBITDA growth, and a 32% free cash flow margin,” said Neil Hunn, Roper Technologies' President and CEO.“Our businesses continued their strong execution and innovation while strategically investing to drive higher levels of durable, long-term organic growth.”

“Relative to our capital deployment strategy, we allocated $2.1 billion toward vertical software acquisitions, highlighted by Syntellis Performance Solutions, which was successfully combined with our Strata Decision Technology business during the year.”

2024 outlook and guidance

“We're entering 2024 with continued positive momentum, fueled by the ongoing expansion of our recurring revenue base and demand for our businesses' mission critical solutions. In addition, as previously announced last week, we reached an agreement to acquire Procare Solutions, a leading software provider for the childcare market. Procare is a terrific, high-growth addition to the Roper portfolio.”

“With a solid organic outlook, contributions from our recent acquisitions, a strong balance sheet, and a large pipeline of attractive M&A opportunities, we remain well positioned to continue our compelling cash flow compounding,” concluded Mr. Hunn.

Roper expects full year 2024 adjusted DEPS of $17.85 - $18.15 with first quarter adjusted DEPS of $4.30 - $4.34. The Company expects full year total revenue growth of +11 – 12% and organic revenue growth of +5 – 6%.

Roper's guidance includes the impact of the previously announced acquisition of Procare Solutions, expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. The Company's guidance excludes the impact of unannounced future acquisitions or divestitures.

Minority interests

Following the sale of a majority stake in its industrial businesses to CD&R, Roper holds a minority interest in Indicor. The fair value of Roper's equity investment in Indicor is updated on a quarterly basis and reported as“equity investments activity, net.” Roper makes a non-GAAP adjustment for the impacts associated with this investment.

Roper holds a minority interest in Certinia, a leading provider of professional services automation software. The Company's investment is accounted for under the equity method and its proportionate share of income/(loss) associated with this investment is reported as“equity investments activity, net.” Roper makes a non-GAAP adjustment for the impacts associated with this investment.

Discontinued operations

Roper has completed the divestitures of TransCore, Zetec, and the majority stake in its industrial businesses (Indicor). The financial results for these businesses are reported as discontinued operations for all periods prior to the completion of their respective divestiture.

Conference call to be held at 8:00 AM (ET) today

Use of non-GAAP financial information

