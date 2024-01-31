Global Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market 2023-2028: Analysis By Application, End-Use And Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global equipment immunohistochemistry market is expected to reach an estimated $0.62 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028. The study includes trends and forecast for the global equipment immunohistochemistry market by application, end use, and region.

The future of the equipment immunohistochemistry market looks promising with opportunities in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and academic institutes. The major drivers for this market are rising number chronic and infectious diseases and increasing demand for microscopy-based techniques to examine components, like protein and macromolecules, in a tissue sample.

List of Equipment Immunohistochemistry Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies equipment immunohistochemistry companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the equipment immunohistochemistry companies profiled in this report include:



Roche

Agilent Technologies

Danaher

PHC Holding

Biocare Medical

Merck Bio-Rad Laboratories

Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market Insights



The report predicts that the diagnostic segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant usage of immunohistochemistry for diagnosis of solid tumors and cytological specimens.

Diagnostic laboratory is expected to remain the largest segment due to the significant use of immunohistochemistry for determining the location and distribution of particular biological components within cells. North America will remain the largest region due to the growing demand for immunohistochemistry equipment in diagnostic facilities and laboratories, presence of supportive reimbursement policies, and rising number of geriatric population in the region.

Features of the Report



Market Size Estimates: Equipment immunohistochemistry market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions

Segmentation Analysis: Equipment immunohistochemistry market size by various segments, such as by application, end use, and region

Regional Analysis: Equipment immunohistochemistry market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications, end uses, and regions for the equipment immunohistochemistry market

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the equipment immunohistochemistry market Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market: Market Dynamics

2.1. Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2. Supply Chain

2.3. Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2. Global Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3. Global Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market by Application

3.3.1. Diagnostics

3.3.2. Cancer

3.3.3. Infectious

3.3.4. Nephrological Diseases

3.3.5. Autoimmune Diseases

3.3.6. Neurological Diseases

3.3.7. Research

3.3.8. Forensic

3.3.9. Others

3.4. Global Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market by End Use

3.4.1. Hospitals

3.4.2. Diagnostic Laboratories

3.4.3. Academic Institutes

3.4.4. Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

4.1. Global Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market by Region

4.2. North American Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market

4.3. European Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market

4.4. APAC Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market

4.5. RoW Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2. Operational Integration

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1. Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1. Growth Opportunities for the Global Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market by Application

6.1.2. Growth Opportunities for the Global Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market by End Use

6.1.3. Growth Opportunities for the Global Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market by Region

6.2. Emerging Trends in the Global Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market

6.3. Strategic Analysis

6.3.1. New Product Development

6.3.2. Capacity Expansion of the Global Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market

6.3.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market

6.3.4. Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900