Warner Bros. Discovery Launches 'Chasing Glory,' A New Series About The Countdown To The Paris 2024 Olympics.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

●Chasing Glory features seven x 45-minute episodes. Episode 1 was released on January 24 on Eurosport and Discovery+ with a new episode being released every month until July.

New series by Warner Bros. Discovery Sports follows the Olympic year through the eyes of unstoppable athletes Karsten Warholm, Janja Garnbret & Menno van Gorp.

SITTERSDORF, KäRNTEN, AUSTRIA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chasing Glory is a new seven-part series following the unique journeys of six athletes on their way to the 2024 Olympic Games. With the global spectacle in Paris just 184 days away, preparation is now at the closing stages for Karsten Warholm, Janja Garnbret, Menno van Gorp, Vahine Fierro, Dina Asher-Smith and Peter Sagan.From breaking, to athletics, to climbing, to surfing, to cycling, each athlete has the same common goal – to shine on the biggest stage of all.More information:Here's all you need to know:●Chasing Glory features seven x 45-minute episodes. Episode 1 was released on January 24 on Eurosport and Discovery+ with a new episode being released every month until July.●Every episode takes the viewer behind the scenes as the athletes build-up to Paris and offers an intimate look at the highs, lows, pain, and glory of achieving an Olympic dream.●Karsten Warholm, NOR, is the 400m hurdles world record holder and reigning Olympic champion. His stunning run in Tokyo was widely described as one of the greatest athletic performances in history. In crossing the line after 45.94 seconds, he smashed his own world record and became a global superstar. Now, after an injury plagued 2022 in which he lost his world title, Karsten is pushed to the limit by his coach Leif Olav Alnes in their own inimitable style. Can they stay ahead of their rivals and continue to“make magic” together in Paris?●As an eight-time World Champion and the reigning Olympic champion Janja Garnbret, SLO, is the greatest competition climber in history. But in February 2023 she suffered her first serious injury, a broken big toe. Unable to compete for eight months she had to battle self-doubt, fear, and her vulnerabilities during her comeback ahead of the World Championships and Olympic qualifiers in Switzerland. Having won everything there is to win, is the passion and motivation still there to rediscover her dominant form and defend her Olympic title?●Menno van Gorp, NED, is one of the most accomplished B-Boys in the breaking scene. Known for his variety, originality, and ability to seamlessly connect his movements together, the 34-year-old has won the Red Bull BC One World Championships on three occasions in 2014, 2017 and 2019. First held in 2004, Red Bull BC One is the largest and most prestigious one-one-one breaking competition in the world. Held annually, it features the top 16 B-Boys and B-Girls in the world and has been won by the biggest stars in the sport.○In the series, Menno explores how his art form has evolved and turned into a sport. What will its inclusion in the Olympics for the first time mean? Will its presence revolutionise the Games by offering a modern alternative to traditional sports and attracting new, social media driven, audiences? Menno also reveals the personal and professional challenges he'll have to overcome if he's to master a new judging system, qualify, and fight for gold in his first and last chance at Olympic glory.●Dina Asher-Smith, GBR, is the golden girl of sprinting and athletics in her country. In Paris, the 100m and 200m specialist is striving for something that's eluded her in her career to date, an Olympic individual medal. Dina suffered disappointing results at both the Tokyo Olympics and the 2023 World Championships, can she bounce back and find her peak performance in Paris?●Surfer Vahine Fierro, FRA, is the face of the Olympics in French Polynesia where the surfing event will take place. Growing up close to the iconic Teahupo'o wave in Tahiti, Vahine is having to contend with the added pressure and sense of expectation both in and out of the water that comes with being a local star.●The all-conquering Peter Sagan, SVK, might have retired from road race cycling after the Tour de France in 2023 but the show is far from over. Inspired to return to the sport of his youth that offered him creative freedom, mountain biking, Peter is on a quest to conquer another discipline. Can he find the strength to push the limits of his mind and body one more time and bow out with Olympic gold?Quotes“I'm the title defender and people expect me to win. When you're on the top, the only way is down. My motivation is the pure joy that comes right after crossing the finish line first. There's also relief, as I expect this for myself.” - Karsten Warholm“Breaking is so special, it's an art, it's a culture. I make art on the floor. I've won pretty much everything, and this is my final stop. It's now or never. The Olympics was never even a dream as we were so far away from it but it's now a sport as we have the Olympic stamp.” - Menno van Gorp“Repeating the gold medal in Tokyo would mean the world to me. I always get asked why I still do it when I have won everything and have every title. The feeling of being there, the pressure, the energy, I just love it.” - Janja Garnbret“I just want to win the big ones, the Olympics and the World Championships. Before Tokyo, months worth of hard work went in a second. It would have been much easier to not go but unless it's a huge resounding 'no' as it could be dangerous, I'm always going to try.” - Dina Asher-Smith“Every Olympics is the opportunity of a lifetime. The event being at home makes it even bigger for me. The energy of competing at home, not everyone gets to do that. I have a powerful relationship with the Teahupo'o wave but the ocean is so unpredictable.” - Vahine Fierro“My life decided a lot of things for me, but now it's time to take my life in my own hands. When road biking got serious, I stayed on the road, but inside of me I always

Simone van Slingerland

eyesprint communication

+49 1514 1917672

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Chasing Glory is your must-watch series in the countdown to Paris 2024