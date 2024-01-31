Celestial Cleaning Expands Service Portfolio To Include Specialized Doctor's Office Cleaning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celestial Cleaning Service announces a strategic expansion of its service offerings to include specialized cleaning services tailored for doctor's offices.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celestial Cleaning Service, a trusted leader in the commercial cleaning industry in San Francisco, announces a significant expansion of its service offerings. The company's recent foray into healthcare facilities marks a significant milestone as it unveils specialized cleaning services exclusively crafted for doctor's offices.This deliberate expansion is strategically aligned with the distinctive cleanliness demands of healthcare settings, underscoring the company's steadfast commitment to delivering customized services. This strategic move not only highlights the company's adaptability but also emphasizes its dedication to elevating hygiene standards in the healthcare sector.About the latest addition to their services, Celestial Cleaning CEO and Founder Paulo Filho said:“We recognize the vital role cleanliness plays in healthcare settings, particularly in doctor's offices where maintaining a pristine environment is paramount. Our expansion into this specialized service underscores our dedication to ensuring a sanitary and safe space for both medical professionals and patients.”About: With a legacy spanning over two decades, Celestial Cleaning Service has established itself as a premier provider of commercial and office cleaning services in San Francisco and its surrounding areas. The company takes pride in its meticulous approach to cleaning and is renowned for maintaining the highest standards in the industry. Backed by a team of licensed, insured, and bonded cleaners, Celestial Cleaning Service remains a trusted and reliable choice for businesses in search of a spotless and trustworthy solution.For more information, please visit:

Paulo Filho

Celestial Cleaning Service

+ +14159664376

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram