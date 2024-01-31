Global Surfing Apparel And Accessories Market Size, Share, Growth 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Surfing involves riding a wave's forward or deep face on the surface of the sea, typically moving towards the shore. Individuals engage in the use of surfing apparel and accessories during the act of surfing or engaging in water sports. These products are specifically engineered and produced to optimize their suitability for water sports and the beach environment. Various clothing items, such as shorts and other accessories, are referred to as surfing apparel when people participate in water sports or surfing. These products are exceptional and specifically designed for water sports and beach activities.

Market Dynamics Growing Interest in Surfing among Adventure Enthusiasts Drives the Global Market

An increasing number of people participating in sports has significantly propelled the sales of sporting products, including surfing apparel and accessories. Growing awareness, increasing interest in water sports, and the rising popularity of surfing as a fitness activity are projected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per SR analysis in 2020, the share of Americans (aged six years and above) participating in water sports was approximately 11%.

Moreover, young people consider surfing a thrilling and fun activity, expanding the surfing apparel and accessories market. Growing enthusiasm has propelled several players in the market to develop technologically advanced equipment and accessories, which will positively influence the surfing apparel and accessories market.

Growth of the E-Commerce Industry Creates Tremendous Opportunities

A growing number of individuals are utilizing diverse e-commerce platforms to purchase various goods. This phenomenon is widely observed on a global scale, especially in developing nations such as China and India. Hence, the expansion of the e-commerce sector is anticipated to offer lucrative prospects for the market during the projected timeframe. These channels are gaining popularity among consumers due to their convenience. Moreover, numerous websites provide discounts year-round, rendering costly items like surfing apparel and accessories more affordable. These offers appeal to a wide range of consumers and present opportunities to boost surfing apparel and accessories sales.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global surfing apparel and accessories market shareholder and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% during the projected period. The growing interest in surfing among adventure enthusiasts in North America primarily boosts the growth of this region's surfing apparel and accessories market . The global market for surfing apparel and accessories is expanding due to the leading manufacturers, like Quiksilver, Channel Islands Surfboards, and Firewire Surfboards, introducing more innovative products. Quiksilver is a famous label that makes gear and clothing with a surf aesthetic. Although it is now called Huntington Beach, California, home, the firm was founded in Australia in 1969.

Moreover, the presence of established manufacturers of surf accessories and clothing, such as O'Neill, Hurley International, Roxy, and Volcom LLC, coupled with the predominating existence of a well-established water sports/surfing infrastructure in the region, is a major factor driving the North America surfing apparel and accessories market.



The global surfing apparel and accessories market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on product, the global surfing apparel and accessories market has been segmented into surfing apparel and surfing accessories. The surfing apparel segment dominates the global market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global surfing apparel and accessories market has been segmented offline and online.

The offline segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. North America is the most significant global surfing apparel and accessories market shareholder and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% during the projected period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

Key players in the global surfing apparel and accessories market are Quiksilver, Channel Islands Surfboards, Firewire Surfboards, and Billabong International Limited.

In October 2023, Renowned board sports companies Quiksilver and Roxy introduced an online rental service in France. Customers can rent men's, women's, and children's performance clothing from the Boardriders Rental website. Through this program, people can get access to gear that professional athletes like Travis Rice, Stephanie Gilmore, and Jérémy Florès have approved without having to fill their closets.



Surfing Apparel Accessories



Offline Online



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America The Middle East and Africa

Market NewsGlobal Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market: Segmentation By ProductBy Distribution ChannelBy Regions