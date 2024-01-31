Honour Killing: TN Youth Kills Sister, Beheads Her Lover

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 31 (IANS) In a shocking incident of honour killing, a 22-year-old youth killed his sister and beheaded her lover and later kept his decapitated head on public display.

The gruesome incident took place at Koodakoil near Tirumangalam in Madurai district on Tuesday night.

The youth Praveen Kumar (22) used to fight regularly with his sister, Mahalakshmi (25) on her relationship with a local person Sathish Kumar (28).

According to police, Mahalakshmi was married to a person from Vaniyankulam in Madurai. However Mahalaksshmi's relationship with husband did not last long and she had to return home and was staying with her mother and brother Praveen.

She fell in love with a local person Sathish Kumar who was from a different caste. Praveen was totally against this and had warned his sister and also Sathish Kumar on continuing the relationship.

On Tuesday night, Praveen waylaid Satish Kumar and hacked him repeatedly leading to his death. His head was decapitated and kept at a public place on open display.

He then reached home and hacked his sister leading to her death. When his mother tried to protect his sister, he also attacked her and cut off her right wrist.

The bodies of both Mahalakshmi and Sathish Kumar have been taken to GRH hospital, Madurai for postmortem.

--IANS

aal/uk