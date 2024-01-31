Dental Lasers Market Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Dental Lasers Market Report by Product (All Tissue Dental Lasers, Dental Welding Lasers, and Soft Tissue Dental Lasers), Application (Conservative Dentistry, Endodontic Treatment, Oral Surgery, Implantology, Peri-Implantitis, Periodontics, and Tooth Whitening), End Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others), and Region 2023-2028 “, The global dental lasers market size reached US$ 348 Million in
2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 495.5 Million by
2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.16% during
2023-2028.
Dental lasers are advanced medical devices specifically engineered to perform various dental procedures with enhanced precision and efficacy. These lasers rely on focused beams of light energy and can cut, remove, and shape oral tissues in a way that traditional dental instruments often cannot. They offer improved accuracy, minimize pain, reduce bleeding, and expedite healing processes. Dental lasers have gained immense traction in oral healthcare for applications such as cavity removal, gum reshaping, teeth whitening, and treating periodontal diseases. They are widely adopted in dental clinics, hospitals, and specialized oral treatment centers. In recent years, dental lasers have revolutionized modern dentistry, providing both practitioners and patients with less invasive and more effective treatment options.
Dental Lasers Market Trends and Drivers:
The global dental lasers market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of dental disorders, the shift toward minimally invasive procedures, and the heightened awareness of oral hygiene. Additionally, continual technological advancements in laser systems, such as the introduction of fiber optic applicators and portable units, are contributing to market growth. In line with this, the rising dental tourism in developing economies is supporting market growth. Furthermore, the escalating demand for cosmetic dentistry, including teeth whitening and gum contouring procedures, has catalyzed the need for advanced dental lasers. Along with this, the shifting trend toward eco-friendly, energy-efficient laser systems, with research focused on reducing potential side effects and costs, making treatments more accessible and safer for a broader patient base, thereby propelling market growth.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Product:
All Tissue Dental Lasers Dental Welding Lasers Soft Tissue Dental Lasers
Breakup by Application:
Conservative Dentistry Endodontic Treatment Oral Surgery Implantology Peri-Implantitis Periodontics Tooth Whitening
Breakup by End Use:
Hospitals Dental Clinics Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
AMD Lasers Inc Biolase Inc CAO Group Inc Convergent Dental Den-Mat Holdings LLC Dentsply Sirona Inc Fotona d.o.o. Gigaalaser J. Morita Corp Light Instruments Ltd LightScalpel LLC The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd
