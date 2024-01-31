Russian ruble sees slight drop against major currencies after tax period

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Russian ruble faced a marginal 0.4 percent depreciation against the US dollar, settling at 89.33, and a 0.6 percent decrease against the euro, reaching 96.69. Additionally, it registered a 0.5 percent dip against the yuan, reaching 12.41. This decline is attributed to factors surrounding the conclusion of the tax period in the country.



It is essential to highlight that the ruble draws significant support from escalating oil prices and the nation's consistent foreign currency sales. Notably, foreign exchange revenues are anticipated to be converted into rubles by the end of each month, offering crucial support to the Russian currency in the ensuing period.



Despite the recent decline, the ruble remains resilient, bolstered by the country's substantial foreign currency sales amounting to approximately 16.7 billion rubles per day, equivalent to around USD187 million. Further, the currency stands to gain additional traction if capital controls, mandating the remittance of foreign exchange earnings, are extended.



In the realm of oil prices, the cost of Brent crude, a key benchmark for Russian exports, has stabilized at USD82.43 per barrel. The stability in oil prices serves as a pivotal factor supporting the Russian ruble, underscoring the intricate interplay between global economic dynamics and the nation's currency performance.

