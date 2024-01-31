Norwegian sovereign wealth fund achieves noteworthy gains of USD213B in 2023

(MENAFN) In a significant turnaround, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, recognized as the world's largest with an impressive USD1.6 trillion valuations, announced record-breaking profits in 2023. Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) reported a staggering 2.22 trillion Norwegian kroner (USD213 billion) in profits, marking a substantial leap from the previous year's record losses of about 1.64 trillion crowns in 2022. The stellar performance was attributed to robust returns on investments, particularly in the technology sector.



CEO Nikolai Tangen emphasized the exceptional strength of the global stock market throughout 2023, despite prevalent economic and geopolitical challenges. Notably, the fund's notable profits were largely driven by the outstanding performance of technology stocks during this period. Tangen underscored the resilience of the fund in navigating the market dynamics.



Microsoft emerged as the leading company in the fund's portfolio, boasting a stake valued at 358.4 billion kroner. Following closely was Apple, securing the second-highest position with a portfolio value of 337.3 billion kroner. The fund's strategic investments in these technology giants played a pivotal role in its unprecedented financial success in 2023.



The positive financial outcome stands as a testament to the fund's adaptability and resilience in the face of economic uncertainties. The successful navigation of the global stock market in 2023 positions Norway's sovereign wealth fund as a key player in the international investment landscape.

MENAFN31012024000045015682ID1107791338