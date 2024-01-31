(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urine Cell Analyzer Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global urine cell analyzer market is expected to reach an estimated $4.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028. The study includes trends and forecast for the global urine cell analyzer market by product type, application, end use, and region.

The future of the urine cell analyzer market looks promising with opportunities in the diagnostic laboratory, hospitals & clinic, and home care markets. The major drivers for this market are rising number cases related to urinary tract infections (UTIs), diabetes, pregnancy, and kidney diseases, growing demand for point-of-care testing facilities, and increasing government initiatives to create awareness towards diabetes and related diseases across the globe.

Urine Cell Analyzer Market Insights



The report forecasts that consumables will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the extensive use of consumable analyzers like reagent strips and urine sediment analyzers for precise and speedy diagnosis of urinary illnesses.

Diagnostic laboratory is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing use of modern diagnostic techniques and technology for the accurate analysis of urine samples to provide healthcare professionals with relevant results for the proper diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. North America will remain the largest region due to the increasing cases of chronic disease, growing adoption of home healthcare, and availability of reliable healthcare infrastructure in the region.

List of Urine Cell Analyzer Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, urine cell analyzer companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the urine cell analyzer companies profiled in this report include:



Abbott

Sysmex

Siemens Healthcare

ACON Laboratories

ARKRAY

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Urine Cell Analyzer Market: Market Dynamics

2.1. Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2. Supply Chain

2.3. Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2. Global Urine Cell Analyzer Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3. Global Urine Cell Analyzer Market by Product Type

3.3.1. Instruments

3.3.2. Consumables

3.4. Global Urine Cell Analyzer Market by Application

3.4.1. Disease Screening

3.4.2. Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

3.5. Global Urine Cell Analyzer Market by End Use

3.5.1. Diagnostic Laboratories

3.5.2. Hospitals & Clinics

3.5.3. Home Care

3.5.4. Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

4.1. Global Urine Cell Analyzer Market by Region

4.2. North American Urine Cell Analyzer Market

4.3. European Urine Cell Analyzer Market

4.4. APAC Urine Cell Analyzer Market

4.5. RoW Urine Cell Analyzer Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2. Operational Integration

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1. Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1. Growth Opportunities for the Global Urine Cell Analyzer Market by Product Type

6.1.2. Growth Opportunities for the Global Urine Cell Analyzer Market by Application

6.1.3. Growth Opportunities for the Global Urine Cell Analyzer Market by End Use

6.1.4. Growth Opportunities for the Global Urine Cell Analyzer Market by Region

6.2. Emerging Trends in the Global Urine Cell Analyzer Market

6.3. Strategic Analysis

6.3.1. New Product Development

6.3.2. Capacity Expansion of the Global Urine Cell Analyzer Market

6.3.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Urine Cell Analyzer Market

6.3.4. Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

