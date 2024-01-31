Man Nabbed In Delhi For Making Khalistani Graffiti

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Delhi Police arrested a 37-year-old man for painting objectionable Khalistani graffiti in different parts of the national Capital, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Jasvinder alias Lucky, a resident of Tilak Nagar, had requested money from his US-based friend Gagandeep.

In return for the financial assistance, he was assigned the task of creating graffiti by Gagandeep.

His arrest came after some objectionable graffiti painted on the wall of MCD Park, Block 6, Tilak Nagar, wherein it was written“Delhi Banega Khalistan” was found on January 26.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Dwarka), Ankit Singh said that seeing the gravity of the incident, more than 200 police teams comprising officials from Dwarka and West District were formed.

“The teams visited the site and analysed more than thousand CCTV footages which led to the identification of a suspect. The route followed by the culprit was traced and the vehicle used by him was also identified. In this regard, local informers were also roped-in to get Intelligence and information regarding the accused person,” said the DCP.

The police team got a tip-off that the culprit resides in Vishnu Garden area and might paint more objectionable graffiti in other parts of Delhi.

“A trap was laid and the accused was apprehended. Spray paint and the mobile phone used in the anti-national activity in Delhi was found in his car,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, Jasvinder admitted to his crime and revealed that one of his friends, namely Gagandeep, had asked him to paint the graffiti in exchange for money.

--IANS

ssh/rad