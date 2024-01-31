(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global antibody immunohistochemistry market is expected to reach an estimated $1.33 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2028. The study includes trends and forecast for the global antibody immunohistochemistry market by product type, application, end use, and region.

The future of the antibody immunohistochemistry market looks promising with opportunities in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and academic institutes. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, increasing usage of antibodies in drug discovery research, and rising need of these antibodies in the immunohistochemistry diagnosis process of infectious diseases and cancer.

Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market Insights



The report forecasts that diagnostic segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the substantial application of antibody immunohistochemistry in the diagnosis of abnormal cells present in malignant tumors.

Diagnostic laboratory segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of antibody immunohistochemistry to enhance the diagnostic precision of helicobacter pylori in biopsy samples from patients treated with triple therapy. North America will remain the largest region due to the growing number of cancer and chronic disease cases, increasing geriatric population, and presence of key players in the region.

List of Antibody Immunohistochemistry Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, antibody immunohistochemistry companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the antibody immunohistochemistry companies profiled in this report include:



Merck

Bio-Techne

BD Biosciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Amoy Diagnostics

Sino Biological ACRO Biosystems

Features of the Report



Market Size Estimates: Antibody immunohistochemistry market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions

Segmentation Analysis: Antibody immunohistochemistry market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, end use, and region

Regional Analysis: Antibody immunohistochemistry market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, end uses, and regions for the antibody immunohistochemistry market

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the antibody immunohistochemistry market Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market: Market Dynamics

2.1. Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2. Supply Chain

2.3. Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2. Global Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3. Global Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market by Product Type

3.3.1. Monoclonal Antibody

3.3.2. Polyclonal Antibody

3.4. Global Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market by Application

3.4.1. Diagnostics

3.4.2. Cancer

3.4.3. Infectious

3.4.4. Nephrological Diseases

3.4.5. Autoimmune Diseases

3.4.6. Neurological Diseases

3.4.7. Research

3.4.8. Others

3.5. Global Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market by End Use

3.5.1. Hospitals

3.5.2. Diagnostic Laboratories

3.5.3. Academic Institutes

3.5.4. Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

4.1. Global Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market by Region

4.2. North American Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market

4.3. European Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market

4.4. APAC Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market

4.5. RoW Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2. Operational Integration

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1. Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1. Growth Opportunities for the Global Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market by Product Type

6.1.2. Growth Opportunities for the Global Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market by Application

6.1.3. Growth Opportunities for the Global Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market by End Use

6.1.4. Growth Opportunities for the Global Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market by Region

6.2. Emerging Trends in the Global Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market

6.3. Strategic Analysis

6.3.1. New Product Development

6.3.2. Capacity Expansion of the Global Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market

6.3.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market

6.3.4. Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

