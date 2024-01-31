Accelerating Connectivity : Automotive V2X Market Signals A Fast Lane To $11.72 Billion Valuation By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive V2X Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive V2X market size is registered to reach $11,718.7 million with a considerable CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecasted period. Factors such as the surge in adoption of connected cars and rise in urbanization & industrialization are driving the market growth to a great extent.

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication is a technology that enables vehicles to communicate with various entities in their vicinity. This includes vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), and more. V2X aims to enhance road safety, optimize traffic flow, and enable advanced driver assistance systems by allowing vehicles to exchange information in real time. This connectivity contributes to the development of smart and safer transportation systems.

With this drift on board, technological advances in automotive V2X have evolved to create a robust and interconnected ecosystem. Here are some key technological aspects in detail -

The vehicle to vehicle segment to continue its lead position during the forecast period

By communication, the vehicle to vehicle segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global automotive V2X market in 2019, and will continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to changing infrastructural requirement for the connected cars. On the other hand, the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 32.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to its ability to access the advisories from the infrastructure to the automotive which transfer the information regarding the mobility management, driver safety, and environmental conditions.

Europe, followed by North America, to maintain its leadership status by 2027

By region, Europe, followed by North America, contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for around one- third of the global automotive V2X market, and will maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is attributed to increasing penetration in digital technologies in this province.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of connected cars in the region.

Wireless communication standards -

DSRC (Dedicated Short-Range Communications) - this was one of the early standards for V2X, operating in the 5.9 GHz spectrum. It enables low-latency communication between vehicles and infrastructure.

C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything) - leveraging cellular networks, C-V2X provides both direct communication between vehicles and a connection to the broader cellular infrastructure. It operates in both 4G LTE and 5G networks, offering increased flexibility and scalability.

Advanced sensors and radars -

V2X systems utilize advanced sensors, such as LiDAR, radar, and cameras, to gather real time data about the vehicle's surroundings. These sensors contribute to the accuracy of information shared through V2X communication, enhancing safety features like collision avoidance.

Edge computing –

Edge computing is increasingly integrated into V2X systems to process data closer to the source (vehicles or infrastructure) rather than relying solely on centralized cloud processing. This reduces latency, allowing for quicker response times in critical situations.

Cybersecurity measures –

As V2X systems involve the exchange of sensitive information, robust cybersecurity measures are essential to prevent unauthorized access and potential malicious attacks. Encryption, secure key management, and continuous monitoring are critical components of V2X security.

Over-the-Air (OTA) updates -

V2X systems are designed to support OTA updates, allowing manufacturers to deploy software patches, security updates, and new features without requiring physical recalls. This ensures that the V2X ecosystem remains up-to-date and resilient against emerging threats.

Leading market players

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Savari, Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Altran

Autotalks Ltd.

Continental AG

HARMAN International

