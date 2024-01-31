No Place In K'taka Govt For Officers Not Committed To Constitution: Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 31 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that under the Congress government in the state, there is no place for the officers who are not committed to adhering to the Constitution and values of secularism.

Addressing first district in-charge secretaries meeting here, CM Siddaramaiah said: "The officers should be committed to Constitution and secularism. If they are not committed, they do not have any place in our government."

"Your experience should come in handy for the district authorities. You have been appointed to aid the district level officers to make quick decisions so that programmes and schemes of the government reach the people," he told officers.

Talking to the media after the meeting, the chief minister maintained that the guarantee schemes were programmes for the poor and they won't be stopped at any cost.

The district in-charge secretaries are appointed for every district in the state and their work has been verified, he said.

Reacting to the rejection of the Ordinance making prominent display of Kannada on sign boards in the state mandatory, Siddaramaiah said his government would introduce a bill in the Assembly in this regard.

