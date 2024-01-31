(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) In an absolutely the greatest act of humanitarianism and bravery, Nikhil Chandwani, a renowned social activist, entrepreneur and influencer has recently spearheaded a mission to rescue Hansraj, a Pakistani Hindu, and his family from a harrowing situation.

Background of the Crisis

Hansraj, a resident of Sindh, Pakistan, reached out to Nikhil Chandwani, narrating a distressing tale of religious persecution. In September, a Maulvi (Islamic cleric) visited his home and expressed intentions to forcibly convert his 14-year-old daughter to Islam and marry her.

Fearing for his family's safety, Hansraj fled his home with his two daughters, seeking refuge in a remote location. To protect his daughters, he was forced to hide them in a 3-feet deep pit, covered with a cage, every night.

Nikhil Chandwani's Intervention

Upon learning about Hansraj's plight, Nikhil Chandwani took immediate action. Nikhil lives in Nagpur, but has a team of Hindus in Pakistan's Sindh who coordinate rescues with Nikhil. Nikhil, along with his team first provided financial support to Hansraj and then orchestrated a major rescue operation.

Nikhil Chandwani's on ground team in Sindh safely relocated Hansraj and his daughters to a Hindu-majority town, providing them with accommodation and the funds to apply for an Indian visa. In anticipation of their arrival in India, Chandwani is also arranging the construction of a small hut with essential amenities for the family. Nikhil Chandwani has assisted in rescues of 40+ Hindu, Sikh and Christian girls in Sindh, Pakistan with the use of social media pressure, his own funds and on ground team.

Expanding the Mission

The successful rescue of Hansraj's family inspired Nikhil Chandwani to extend his support to more Hindu families facing similar threats. He has allocated funds to assist 10 additional families, helping them escape persecution and seek refuge in India. The leader of a refugee camp, touched by these efforts, shared a heartfelt video that showcases the impact of this initiative.

Community and Global Response

The response from the community and global observers have been overwhelmingly positive. Chandwani's selfless actions have not only provided immediate relief to these families but have also highlighted the broader issue of religious persecution in certain regions. His work serves as a beacon of hope and a call to action for other humanitarian organisations and governments worldwide.

Future Plans and Call to Action

Nikhil Chandwani's mission is far from over. The plan is to continue raising awareness and funds to support more Hindu families in need. Everything he does is self funded. No NGO, no donation, absolutely no donation ever! The goal is not just to provide temporary relief but to offer a pathway to a safer and more stable life. Chandwani calls upon individuals, organisations, and governments to join in these efforts, contributing in any way possible to make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by religious persecution.

Conclusion

The story of Hansraj and his daughters is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by minority communities in various parts of the world. The courageous and compassionate actions of Nikhil Chandwani provide a glimmer of hope in these dark times. It's a testament to the power of empathy, action, and the human spirit. As these efforts continue, it's essential for us all to remember the impact one individual can have in changing the lives of many.

--IANS

nat/san/uk