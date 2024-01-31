Calibration Services Market Size To Reach US$ 9.0 Billion By 2032, CAGR Of 4.7% | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Calibration Services Market Report by Service type (In-House, OEMs, Third-Party Service), Calibration Type (Electrical, Mechanical, Thermodynamic, Physical/Dimensional, and Others), End Use Industry (Electronics Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global calibration services market size reached US$

5.9

Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

4.7% during

2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Calibration Services Industry:

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements and innovation play a substantial role in propelling the market forward. As industries progress, the need for precise instruments in sectors such as healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing continues to grow. To maintain accuracy and reliability, these instruments require frequent calibration. Technological progress has led to the creation of increasingly sophisticated and sensitive instruments, demanding even finer levels of calibration precision. Furthermore, the incorporation of digital technology into calibration services, including automated calibration processes and advanced data management systems, amplifies both efficiency and accuracy.

Rising Emphasis on Quality Standards in Manufacturing:

The market is being driven by the increasing awareness of the importance of quality control in manufacturing. In today's manufacturing landscape, there is a heightened emphasis on both product quality and process efficiency. This heightened focus has led to a growing recognition of the crucial role that calibration plays in maintaining the accuracy of measuring instruments used in production processes. Calibration is instrumental in ensuring that products adhere to specified quality standards, which in turn reduces waste and enhances overall efficiency. Besides, the emergence of Industry 4.0 has brought to the forefront the significance of data accuracy and consistency in manufacturing processes. This has further emphasized the need for dependable calibration services. As manufacturers increasingly prioritize quality control to meet the demands of modern production, the demand for calibration services is expected to surge, thereby contributing significantly to market growth.

Regulatory Compliance:

Numerous industries operate under strict regulations that necessitate the regular calibration of their measuring and testing equipment. This is essential to ensure safety, maintain quality, and meet international standards. For example, in the healthcare sector, medical devices must undergo regular calibration to adhere to regulations like the FDA's Quality System Regulation. Similarly, the automotive and aerospace industries require precision instruments that meet specific standards to guarantee safety and optimal performance. The imperative to meet these regulatory mandates fuels the demand for specialized calibration services, making a significant contribution to the market's expansion.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Calibration Services Industry:



ABB Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Endress+Hauser AG

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Micro Precision Calibration Inc.

Optical Test and Calibration Ltd.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Simco Electronics

Sulzer AG

Tradinco Instruments

Transcat Inc. Trescal Holdings Inc.

Calibration Services Market Report Segmentation:

By Service Type:





In-House

OEMs Third-Party Service

Third-party services hold the largest position in the market as they specialize in calibration services, bringing a high level of expertise and experience to the table.

By Calibration Type:



Electrical

Mechanical

Thermodynamic

Physical/Dimensional Others

Electrical calibration holds the largest market share as it encompasses a wide array of instruments, such as multimeters, oscilloscopes, power analyzers, voltage and current meters, and more.

By End Use Industry:



Electronics Manufacturing

Communication

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive Others

Electronics manufacturing accounts for the largest market share as calibration ensures that equipment used in electronics manufacturing operates with utmost accuracy.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Calibration Services Market Trends:

As industries embrace Industry 4.0 principles, calibration services are evolving to offer digitization, automation, and data-driven insights. Integration with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms enables remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and real-time data analysis. Besides, remote calibration services, facilitated by secure cloud-based platforms, are becoming more prevalent. These services offer convenience, reduce downtime, and allow for real-time data access, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the calibration of instruments used in advanced technologies like 5G, semiconductor manufacturing, and quantum computing is becoming increasingly sophisticated. Calibration services are crucial to maintaining precision in these cutting-edge fields.

