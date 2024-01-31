Argentina’S Economic Outlook: It Gets Worse Before It Gets Better

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts a challenging year for Argentina in 2024, with the economy expected to contract by 2.8%.



This forecast marks a significant revision from earlier predictions of growth, highlighting a deeper-than-anticipated downturn.



However, the IMF also projects a rebound to 5% growth in 2025, signaling a potential recovery phase.



The expected 2024 contraction stems from major policy adjustments targeting macroeconomic stability restoration.



Argentina is expected to implement significant policy shifts to stabilize its economy in response to these challenges.



The IMF revises Latin America and the Caribbean's 2024 growth forecast down from 2.5% to 1.9%.







Despite this adjustment, a growth increase to 2.5% is anticipated by 2025, suggesting a broader regional recovery.



The IMF notes an upward revision in inflation expectations in emerging markets and developing economies, partly due to Argentina's price hikes.



Several factors, like price realignment, removal of controls, and currency depreciation, will likely cause a short-term inflation spike in the country.



This forecast highlights Argentina's critical challenges as it seeks economic stabilization amidst inflationary pressures.



The success of policy adjustments will be pivotal in determining Argentina's economic path and its implications for both domestic and international standings.

Background

Argentina's economic trajectory is crucial for understanding regional economic dynamics and potential global impacts.



The IMF's forecast emphasizes the importance of policy adjustments in achieving macroeconomic stability.



These developments reveal challenges and opportunities in emerging markets, shedding light on broader economic trends and global economic stability.

MENAFN31012024007421016031ID1107791284