Paraguay’S 100% Green Energy Leadership

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguay shines as one of six global leaders fully powered by renewable energy. A Ministry of Public Works and Communications report highlights this achievement.



Ranking fifth, it stands out for its complete reliance on renewables, especially hydroelectric power from Itaipú and Yacyretá dams, with a slight boost from biomass.



This data, provided by the Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century, places Paraguay alongside Costa Rica, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, and Uruguay.



The government aims to broaden its renewable energy mix, focusing on green hydrogen.



This effort, steered by the Vice Ministry of Mines and Energy, has made strides in creating investor-friendly regulations, fueling national growth.



This move aligns with the National Energy Agenda, driving forward renewable energy use.







Paraguay positions itself as a future green hydrogen powerhouse, based on carbon-neutral practices.



This step not only underscores Paraguay's commitment to sustainable energy but also signals a global shift towards environmental responsibility.



It shows how nations can lead by example, promoting a greener future while fostering economic development.

Why does this matter?

Paraguay's shift to 100% renewable energy is crucial for environmental and economic reasons.



By using hydroelectric power and exploring green hydrogen, Paraguay reduces its carbon footprint and demonstrates a sustainable approach to energy production.



This strategy not only attracts investment and creates jobs but also enhances energy security.



Paraguay's leadership in renewable energy sets a global example, encouraging other nations to pursue cleaner energy solutions.



Investing in renewables ensures a sustainable future, underscoring the importance of protecting the environment while supporting economic growth.

