UK Foreign Secretary Considering Recognizing Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) David Cameron, the UK's Foreign Secretary, has announced that in diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in the Middle East, Britain will consider recognizing the Palestinian government officially. He raised this issue during a formal reception with ambassadors from Arab countries in London on Monday.

According to the UK Foreign Secretary, taking early action could contribute to ending the long-standing tensions between Palestinians and Israelis. He emphasized Britain's readiness to recognize the Palestinian state officially, stating that“a political horizon should be provided to Palestinians to encourage peace in the region.”

David Cameron added,“It is crucial to demonstrate to Palestinians and the region that irreversible progress towards a two-state solution and, most importantly, the creation of a Palestinian state will exist.”

However, this move by the British government has faced reactions from both the conservative party in the UK, which controls the government and the self-governing Palestinian Authority.

Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian Authority's ambassador, welcomed Britain's action as a“contribution to a peaceful resolution.” He saw it as recognition of the Palestinian state.

Additionally, members of the conservative party have criticized the consideration of recognizing the Palestinian government as a“reward for Hamas.”

It's worth noting that since the start of the Israeli invasion, Palestinian health authorities report that over 26,000 Palestinians have been killed, and millions more have been displaced. In response to international calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Palestinian authorities have announced a halt to Israeli attacks on Khan Yunis.

