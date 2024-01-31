OTIS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Delivers strong fourth quarter and full year results; announces 2024 outlook with solid sales and earnings growth with continued Service momentum

4Q Net sales up 5.3% and organic sales up 3.8%; GAAP EPS up 11.3% and adjusted EPS up 16.0%

4Q New Equipment orders up 3%; backlog up 2%

4Q Mod orders up 11%; backlog up 15%

Maintenance portfolio units up 4.2%

FY Net sales up 3.8% and organic sales up 5.6%; GAAP EPS up 14.5% and adjusted EPS up 11.7%

FY GAAP cash flow from operations of $1.6 billion; free cash flow of $1.49 billion; adjusted free cash flow of $1.53 billion Announcing 2024 outlook* with organic sales up 3 to 5%, adjusted earnings per share of $3.80 to $3.90 and adjusted free cash flow of approximately $1.6 billion FARMINGTON, Conn., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS ) reported full year net sales of $14.2 billion with 5.6% organic growth. GAAP earnings per share (EPS) increased 14.5% to $3.39 and adjusted EPS increased 11.7% to $3.54. "Otis delivered excellent fourth quarter results with mid-teens adjusted EPS growth, the third consecutive quarter of high-single digit Service organic sales growth, and a return to New Equipment orders growth," said Chair, CEO & President Judy Marks. "Full year 2023 was marked by mid-single digit organic sales growth, operating profit margin expansion and low teens adjusted EPS growth. We expanded adjusted Service operating profit margin by 50 basis points for the second consecutive year, accelerated growth in our industry-leading maintenance portfolio to 4.2%, grew both our New Equipment and modernization backlogs and distributed approximately $1.35 billion to shareholders including $800 million through share repurchases. We carry positive momentum into 2024 as we continue to execute on our long-term strategy to create value for our customers, colleagues, and shareholders." Key Figures

($ millions, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, 2023

2022

Y/Y

Y/Y

(CFX)

2023

2022

Y/Y

Y/Y

(CFX) Net sales $

3,620

$

3,439

5.3

%

3.9

%

$ 14,209

$

13,685

3.8

%

5.0

% Adjusted net sales $

3,620

$

3,439

5.3

%

3.9

%

$ 14,209

$

13,579

4.6

%

5.8

% Organic sales growth











3.8

%













5.6

%































GAAP Operating profit $



522

$



491

$



31





$

2,186

$ 2,033

$



153



Operating profit margin 14.4

%

14.3

%

10 bps





15.4

%

14.9

%

50 bps



Net income $



323

$



297

8.8

%





$

1,406

$ 1,253

12.2

%



Earnings per share $

0.79

$

0.71

11.3

%





$

3.39

$

2.96

14.5

%



































Adjusted non-GAAP comparison Operating profit $



566

$



505

$



61

$



52

$

2,269

$ 2,126

$



143

$



166 Operating profit margin 15.6

%

14.7

%

90 bps





16.0

%

15.7

%

30 bps



Net income $



356

$



316

12.7

%





$

1,469

$ 1,343

9.4

%



Earnings per share $

0.87

$

0.75

16.0

%





$

3.54

$

3.17

11.7

%





Fourth quarter

net sales of $3.6 billion increased 5.3% versus the prior year, driven by a 3.8% increase in organic sales and a 1.4% benefit from foreign exchange. New Equipment organic sales were roughly flat and Service organic sales were up 6.8%.

Fourth quarter

GAAP operating profit of $522 million increased $31 million and adjusted operating profit of $566 million increased $61 million. Excluding a $9 million benefit from foreign exchange, adjusted operating profit at constant currency increased $52 million, driven by strong performance in both segments.

GAAP operating profit margin expanded 10 basis points to 14.4% and adjusted operating profit margin expanded 90 bps to 15.6%, driven by favorable segment performance and mix.

GAAP EPS of $0.79 increased 11.3% compared to the prior year and adjusted EPS increased 16.0% to $0.87, as strong operational performance, effective tax rate improvement, and a lower share count contributed to 12 cents of adjusted EPS growth.

Full year net sales increased 3.8%, driven by a 5.6% increase in organic sales, partially offset by a 1.2% headwind from foreign exchange. GAAP and adjusted operating profit increased $153 million and $143 million, respectively, as Service segment operating profit growth was partially offset by foreign exchange headwinds.

GAAP operating profit margin expanded 50 basis points and GAAP EPS increased 14.5%. Adjusted operating profit margin expanded 30 basis points, as a result of strong Service segment performance and favorable mix, partially offset by headwinds in corporate. Adjusted EPS increased 11.7%, driven by operating profit growth, a reduction in the effective tax rate, lower noncontrolling interest and benefits from a lower share count.

New Equipment





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, ($ millions)

2023

2022

Y/Y

Y/Y (CFX)

2023

2022

Y/Y

Y/Y (CFX) Net sales

$

1,466

$

1,461

0.3

%

(0.1)

%

$

5,812

$

5,864

(0.9)

%

1.2

% Adjusted net sales

$

1,466

$

1,461

0.3

%

(0.1)

%

$

5,812

$

5,778

0.6

%

2.7

% Organic sales growth













(0.2)

%













2.6

%

































GAAP Operating profit

$



81

$



66

$



15





$

358

$

358

$



0



Operating profit margin

5.5

%

4.5

%

100 bps





6.2

%

6.1

%

10 bps





































Adjusted non-GAAP comparison Operating profit

$



89

$



72

$



17

$





20

$

381

$

381

$



0

$





26 Operating profit margin

6.1

%

4.9

%

120 bps





6.6

%

6.6

%

0 bps





In the fourth quarter, net sales of $1.5 billion were roughly flat versus the prior year including a modest benefit from foreign exchange. Organic sales were roughly flat in the quarter as the decline in China was offset by growth in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

GAAP operating profit increased $15 million to $81 million and adjusted operating profit increased $17 million to $89 million due to improved productivity, favorable pricing, and commodity tailwinds, partially offset by unfavorable regional and product mix and higher SG&A expense. GAAP operating profit margin expanded 100 basis points and adjusted operating profit margin expanded 120 basis points.

Fourth quarter New Equipment orders were up 3% at constant currency driven by low teens growth in EMEA, mid single digit growth in the Americas, and low single digit growth in Asia Pacific, partially offset by mid single digit declines in China. Full year New Equipment orders were down 4% with mid teens growth in Asia Pacific and low single digit growth in EMEA more than offset by mid single digit declines in China and low teens declines in the Americas. GAAP New Equipment backlog was up 2% at actual and constant currency.

Full year net sales decreased 0.9% with a 2.6% increase in organic sales partially

offset by a 2.1% headwind from foreign exchange. GAAP operating profit was flat and GAAP operating profit margin expanded 10 basis points. Adjusted operating profit was flat as higher volume, favorable price and productivity and commodity tailwinds were offset by unfavorable regional and product mix, higher SG&A expense and foreign exchange headwinds. Adjusted operating profit margin was flat.

Service





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, ($ millions)

2023

2022

Y/Y

Y/Y

(CFX)

2023

2022

Y/Y

Y/Y

(CFX) Net sales

$

2,154

$

1,978

8.9

%

7.0

%

$

8,397

$

7,821

7.4

%

7.8

% Adjusted net sales

$

2,154

$

1,978

8.9

%

7.0

%

$

8,397

$

7,801

7.6

%

8.1

% Organic sales growth













6.8

%













7.7

%

































GAAP Operating profit

$



497

$



461

$



36





$

1,972

$

1,789

$



183



Operating profit margin

23.1

%

23.3

%

(20) bps





23.5

%

22.9

%

60 bps





































Adjusted non-GAAP comparison Operating profit

$



518

$



472

$



46

$





33

$

2,014

$

1,832

$



182

$





178 Operating profit margin

24.0

%

23.9

%

10 bps





24.0

%

23.5

%

50 bps





In the fourth quarter, net sales of $2.2 billion increased 8.9%, driven by a 6.8% increase in organic sales and a 1.9% benefit from foreign exchange. Organic maintenance and repair sales increased 6.8% and organic modernization sales increased 7.0%.

GAAP operating profit of $497 million increased $36 million and adjusted operating profit of $518 million increased $33 million at constant currency due to higher volume, favorable maintenance pricing and productivity, partially offset by annual wage inflation and higher material costs. GAAP operating profit margin contracted 20 basis points and adjusted operating profit margin expanded 10 basis points.

Full year net sales increased 7.4% driven by a 7.7% increase in organic sales partially offset by a 0.4% headwind from foreign exchange. GAAP operating profit increased $183 million and GAAP operating profit margin expanded 60 basis points. Adjusted operating profit increased $178 million at constant currency driven by higher volume, favorable pricing and productivity, partially offset by annual wage inflation and higher material costs. Adjusted operating profit margin expanded 50 basis points.

Cash flow





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, ($ millions)

2023

2022

Y/Y

2023

2022

Y/Y Cash flow from operations

$





597

$





464

$





133

$



1,627

$



1,560

$







67 Free cash flow

$





555

$





430

$





125

$



1,489

$



1,445

$







44 Adjusted free cash flow

$





573

$





430

$





143

$



1,534

$



1,463

$







71

Fourth quarter

cash from operations of $597 million increased $133 million, free cash flow of $555 million increased $125 million and adjusted free cash flow of $573 million increased $143 million versus prior year from higher net income and favorable working capital.

Full year cash from operations of $1.6 billion increased $67 million, free cash flow of $1.49 billion increased $44 million and adjusted free cash flow of $1.53 billion increased $71 million driven by higher net income from operations, partially offset by changes in working capital.

2024

Outlook*

Otis is announcing its full year outlook:



Net sales of $14.5 to $14.8 billion, up 2 to 4%

Organic sales up 3 to 5%



Organic New Equipment sales approximately flat

Organic Service sales up 6 to 7%

Adjusted operating profit of $2.40 to $2.45 billion, up $150 to $190 million at constant currency; up $125 to $175 million at actual currency

Adjusted EPS of $3.80 to $3.90, up 7 to 10%; adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 25.5% Adjusted free cash flow of approximately $1.6 billion

*Note: When we provide outlook for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS, adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2.3 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.3 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest maintenance portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 71,000 people strong, including 42,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Otis Worldwide Corporation ("Otis") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures (referenced in this press release) to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the attached tables. These tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net interest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted effective tax rate, constant currency,

free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted net sales represents net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding significant items of a non-recurring and/or nonoperational nature ("other significant items").

Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items. Management believes organic sales is a useful measure in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Adjusted SG&A expense represents SG&A expense (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items.

Adjusted general corporate expenses and other represents general corporate expenses and other (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items.

Adjusted operating profit represents income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items.

Adjusted net interest expense represents net interest expense (a GAAP measure), adjusted for the impacts of non-recurring acquisition related financing costs and related net interest expense pending the completion of a transaction.

The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure) adjusted for other significant items and the tax impact of restructuring costs and other significant items.

Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to Otis Worldwide Corporation (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items, including related tax effects. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders (a GAAP measure), adjusted for the per share impact of restructuring and other significant items, including related tax effects.

Management believes that adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted SG&A, adjusted general corporate expenses and other, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net interest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, the adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted RPO are useful measures in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Additionally, GAAP financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates ("AFX"). We use the non-GAAP measure "at constant currency" or "CFX" to show changes in our financial results without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. Under U.S. GAAP, income statement results are translated in U.S. dollars at the average exchange rate for the period presented. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Otis' ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of common stock and distribution of earnings to shareholders. Free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash flows provided by operating activities, or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures, adjusted to exclude certain items management believes affect the comparability of operating results. Management believes adjusted free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity that provides investors additional information regarding the Company's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of common stock and distribution of earnings to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash flows provided by operating activities, or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

When we provide our expectations for adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net interest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EPS, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected diluted EPS from continuing operations, operating profit, the effective tax rate, net sales and expected cash flow from operations) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for Otis' future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "medium-term," "near-term," "confident," "goals" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, dividends, share repurchases, tax rates, research & development spend, restructuring actions (including UpLift), credit ratings, net indebtedness and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions, or statements that relate to climate change and our intent to achieve certain environmental, social and governance targets or goals, including operational impacts and costs associated therewith, and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, Otis claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which Otis and its businesses operate and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices and other inflationary pressures, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction, pandemic health issues (including COVID-19 and variants thereof ), natural disasters, whether as a result of climate change or otherwise, and the financial condition of Otis' customers and suppliers; (2) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S., including in connection with the results of the 2024 elections or otherwise, and other countries in which Otis and its businesses operate, including the effects of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the war between Israel and Hamas, and tensions between the U.S. and China, on general market conditions, commodity costs, global trade policies and related sanctions and export controls, and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; (3) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies and new products and services; (4) future levels of indebtedness, capital spending and research and development spending; (5) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability or costs thereof, including credit market conditions and Otis' capital structure; (6) the timing and scope of future repurchases of Otis' common stock, which may be suspended at any time due to various factors, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (7) fluctuations in prices and delays and disruption in delivery of materials and services from suppliers, whether as a result of changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical conflicts or otherwise; (8) cost reduction or containment actions, restructuring costs and related savings and other consequences thereof, including with respect to UpLift; (9) new business and investment opportunities; (10) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (11) pension plan assumptions and future contributions; (12) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes and labor inflation in the markets in which Otis and its businesses operate globally; (13) the effect of changes in tax, environmental, regulatory (including among other things import/export) and other laws and regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which Otis and its businesses operate; (14) the ability of Otis to retain and hire key personnel; (15) the scope, nature, impact or timing of acquisition and divestiture activity, the integration of acquired businesses into existing businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs; (16) the determination by the Internal Revenue Service and other tax authorities that the distribution or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions in connection with the separation (the "Separation") of Otis and Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier")

from United Technologies Corporation (now known as RTX Corporation ("RTX"); and (17) our obligations and disputes that have or may hereafter arise under the agreements we entered into with RTX and Carrier

in connection with the Separation. The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Otis' registration statement on Form 10 and the reports of Otis on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Otis assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



Otis Worldwide Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Sales

$





3,620

$





3,439

$



14,209

$



13,685 Costs and Expenses:

















Cost of products and services sold

2,552

2,479

10,016

9,765

Research and development

37

38

144

150

Selling, general and administrative

498

448

1,884

1,763

Total Costs and Expenses

3,087

2,965

12,044

11,678 Other income (expense), net

(11)

17

21

26 Operating profit

522

491

2,186

2,033

Non-service pension cost (benefit)

4

-

5

2

Interest expense (income), net

41

36

150

143 Net income before income taxes

477

455

2,031

1,888

Income tax expense

133

137

533

519 Net income

344

318

1,498

1,369

Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings

21

21

92

116 Net income attributable to Otis Worldwide Corporation

$







323

$







297

$





1,406

$





1,253



















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:

















Basic

$







0.79

$







0.71

$







3.42

$







2.98

Diluted

$







0.79

$







0.71

$







3.39

$







2.96 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:

















Basic shares

408.0

415.8

411.4

420.0

Diluted Shares

410.9

418.7

414.6

423.0

Otis Worldwide Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit





Quarter Ended December 31,

Quarter Ended December 31,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions)

2023

2022



Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted Net Sales















New Equipment

$



1,466

$



1,466

$



1,461

$



1,461 Service

2,154

2,154

1,978

1,978 Consolidated Net Sales

$



3,620

$



3,620

$



3,439

$



3,439

















Operating Profit















New Equipment

$





81

$





89

$





66

$





72 Service

497

518

461

472 Segment Operating Profit

578

607

527

544 General corporate expenses and other

(56)

(41)

(36)

(39) Consolidated Operating Profit

$





522

$





566

$





491

$





505

















Segment Operating Profit Margin















New Equipment

5.5

%

6.1

%

4.5

%

4.9

% Service

23.1

%

24.0

%

23.3

%

23.9

% Total Operating Profit Margin

14.4

%

15.6

%

14.3

%

14.7

%





Year Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions)

2023

2022



Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted Net Sales















New Equipment

$



5,812

$



5,812

$



5,864

$



5,778 Service

8,397

8,397

7,821

7,801 Consolidated Net Sales

$

14,209

$

14,209

$

13,685

$

13,579

















Operating Profit















New Equipment

$





358

$





381

$





358

$





381 Service

1,972

2,014

1,789

1,832 Segment Operating Profit

2,330

2,395

2,147

2,213 General corporate expenses and other

(144)

(126)

(114)

(87) Consolidated Operating Profit

$



2,186

$



2,269

$



2,033

$



2,126

















Segment Operating Profit Margin















New Equipment

6.2

%

6.6

%

6.1

%

6.6

% Service

23.5

%

24.0

%

22.9

%

23.5

% Total Operating Profit Margin

15.4

%

16.0

%

14.9

%

15.7

%

Otis Worldwide Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022 New Equipment















GAAP Net sales

$





1,466

$





1,461

$





5,812

$





5,864 Russia sales

-

-

-

(86) Adjusted New Equipment Sales

$





1,466

$





1,461

$





5,812

$





5,778

















GAAP Operating profit

$







81

$







66

$







358

$







358 UpLift restructuring

7

-

7

- Other restructuring

1

5

16

23 Russia operations

-

-

-

(3) Russia conflict-related charges

-

1

-

3 Adjusted New Equipment Operating Profit

$







89

$







72

$







381

$







381 Reported New Equipment Operating Profit Margin

5.5

%

4.5

%

6.2

%

6.1

% Adjusted Operating Profit Margin

6.1

%

4.9

%

6.6

%

6.6

%

















Service















GAAP Net sales

$





2,154

$





1,978

$





8,397

$





7,821 Russia sales

-

-

-

(20) Adjusted Service Sales

$





2,154

$





1,978

$





8,397

$





7,801

















GAAP Operating profit

$







497

$







461

$





1,972

$





1,789 UpLift restructuring

16

-

16

- Other restructuring

5

10

26

37 Russia operations

-

-

-

4 Russia conflict-related charges

-

1

-

2 Adjusted Service Operating Profit

$







518

$







472

$





2,014

$





1,832 Reported Service Operating Profit Margin

23.1

%

23.3

%

23.5

%

22.9

% Adjusted Operating Profit Margin

24.0

%

23.9

%

24.0

%

23.5

%

















General Corporate Expenses and Other















GAAP General corporate expenses and other

$







(56)

$







(36)

$





(144)

$





(114) UpLift restructuring

2

-

2

- UpLift transformation costs

12

-

16

- Russia other expense (income)

-

-

-

4 Russia sale and conflict-related charges

-

(2)

-

23 One-time separation costs, net and other

1

(1)

-

- Adjusted General Corporate Expenses and Other

$







(41)

$







(39)

$





(126)

$







(87)

















Total Otis















GAAP Operating profit

$







522

$







491

$





2,186

$





2,033 UpLift restructuring

25

-

25

- Other restructuring

6

15

42

60 UpLift transformation costs

12

-

16

- Russia operations

-

-

-

5 Russia sale and conflict-related charges

-

-

-

28 One-time separation costs, net and other

1

(1)

-

- Adjusted Total Operating Profit

$







566

$







505

$





2,269

$





2,126 Reported Total Operating Profit Margin

14.4

%

14.3

%

15.4

%

14.9

% Adjusted Total Operating Profit Margin

15.6

%

14.7

%

16.0

%

15.7

%

Otis Worldwide Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Adjusted Operating Profit

$





566

$





505

$



2,269

$



2,126 Non-service pension cost (benefit)

4

-

5

2 Net interest expense 1

41

36

150

139 Adjusted income from operations before income taxes

521

469

2,114

1,985 Income tax expense

133

137

533

519 Tax impact on restructuring and non-recurring items

11

(5)

20

5 Non-recurring tax items

-

-

-

2 Adjusted net income from operations

377

337

1,561

1,459 Noncontrolling interest

21

21

92

116 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$





356

$





316

$



1,469

$



1,343

















GAAP income attributable to common shareholders

$





323

$





297

$



1,406

$



1,253 UpLift restructuring

25

-

25

- Other restructuring

6

15

42

60 UpLift transformation costs

12

-

16

- Zardoya Otis Tender Offer finance costs 1

-

-

-

5 Russia operations

-

-

-

4 Russia sale and conflict-related charges

-

-

-

28 One-time separation costs, net and other

1

(1)

-

- Tax effects of restructuring, non-recurring items and other adjustments

(11)

5

(20)

(5) Non-recurring tax items

-

-

-

(2) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$





356

$





316

$



1,469

$



1,343

















Diluted Earnings Per Share

$



0.79

$



0.71

$



3.39

$



2.96

Impact to diluted earnings per share

0.08

0.04

0.15

0.21 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$



0.87

$



0.75

$



3.54

$



3.17

















Effective Tax Rate

27.9

%

30.1

%

26.2

%

27.5

%

Impact of adjustments on effective tax rate

(0.3)

%

(2.0)

%

(0.1)

%

(1.0)

% Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

27.6

%

28.1

%

26.1

%

26.5

%



1

Otis incurred interest costs associated with financing the Zardoya Otis Tender Offer. Net interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 is reflected as adjusted without those costs.

Otis Worldwide Corporation Components of Changes in Net Sales

Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Compared with Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

























Factors Contributing to Total % Change in Net Sales



Organic

FX Translation

Acquisitions / Divestitures, net

Total New Equipment

(0.2)

%

0.4

%

0.1

%

0.3

% Service

6.8

%

1.9

%

0.2

%

8.9

% Maintenance and Repair

6.8

%

2.0

%

0.2

%

9.0

% Modernization

7.0

%

1.4

%

-

%

8.4

% Total Net Sales

3.8

%

1.4

%

0.1

%

5.3

%



































Year Ended December 31, 2023 Compared with Year Ended December 31, 2022

















Factors Contributing to Total % Change in Net Sales



Organic

FX Translation

Acquisitions / Divestitures, net

Total New Equipment

2.6

%

(2.1)

%

(1.4)

%

(0.9)

% Service

7.7

%

(0.4)

%

0.1

%

7.4

% Maintenance and Repair

7.8

%

(0.3)

%

-

%

7.5

% Modernization

7.3

%

(0.8)

%

0.4

%

6.9

% Total Net Sales

5.6

%

(1.2)

%

(0.6)

%

3.8

%



















Components of New Equipment Backlog





December 31, 2023



Y/Y Growth % New Equipment Backlog increase at actual currency

2

% Foreign exchange impact to New Equipment Backlog

-

% New Equipment Backlog increase at constant currency

2

%

Components of Modernization Backlog





December 31, 2023



Y/Y Growth % Modernization Backlog increase at actual currency

15

% Foreign exchange impact to Modernization Backlog

-

% Modernization Backlog increase at constant currency

15

%

Otis Worldwide Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit at Constant Currency

Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Compared with Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

















(dollars in millions)

2023

2022

Y/Y













New Equipment











Adjusted Operating Profit

$











89

$











72

$











17 Impact of foreign exchange

3

-

3 Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$











92

$











72

$











20













Service











Adjusted Operating Profit

$









518

$









472

$











46 Impact of foreign exchange

(13)

-

(13) Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$









505

$









472

$











33













Otis Consolidated











Adjusted Operating Profit

$









566

$









505

$











61 Impact of foreign exchange

(9)

-

(9) Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$









557

$









505

$











52



























Year Ended December 31, 2023 Compared with Year Ended December 31, 2022

















(dollars in millions)

2023

2022

Y/Y













New Equipment











Adjusted Operating Profit

$









381

$









381

$











- Impact of foreign exchange

26

-

26 Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$









407

$









381

$











26













Service











Adjusted Operating Profit

$









2,014

$









1,832

$









182 Impact of foreign exchange

(4)

-

(4) Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$









2,010

$









1,832

$









178













Otis Consolidated











Adjusted Operating Profit

$









2,269

$









2,126

$









143 Impact of foreign exchange

23

-

23 Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$









2,292

$









2,126

$









166

Otis Worldwide Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet





December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 (dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$











1,274

$











1,189 Accounts receivable, net

3,538

3,357 Contract assets

717

664 Inventories

612

617 Other current assets

259

316 Total Current Assets

6,400

6,143 Future income tax benefits

323

285 Fixed assets, net

727

719 Operating lease right-of-use assets

416

449 Intangible assets, net

335

369 Goodwill

1,588

1,567 Other assets

328

287 Total Assets

$











10,117

$











9,819









Liabilities and (Deficit) Equity







Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt

$















32

$













670 Accounts payable

1,878

1,717 Accrued liabilities

1,873

1,794 Contract liabilities

2,696

2,662 Total Current Liabilities

6,479

6,843 Long-term debt

6,866

6,098 Future pension and postretirement benefit obligations

462

392 Operating lease liabilities

292

315 Future income tax obligations

245

279 Other long-term liabilities

493

556 Total Liabilities

14,837

14,483









Redeemable noncontrolling interest

135

135 Shareholders' Equity (Deficit):







Common Stock and additional paid-in-capital

213

162 Treasury Stock

(2,382)

(1,575) Accumulated deficit

(2,005)

(2,865) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(750)

(592) Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)

(4,924)

(4,870) Noncontrolling interest

69

71 Total Equity (Deficit)

(4,855)

(4,799) Total Liabilities and Equity (Deficit)

$











10,117

$











9,819

Otis Worldwide Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating Activities:















Net income from operations

$







344

$







318

$





1,498

$





1,369 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

48

46

193

191 Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

(27)

(22)

(61)

(16) Stock compensation cost

15

26

64

67 Change in:















Accounts receivable, net

(25)

(138)

(239)

(309) Contract assets and liabilities, current

(98)

(105)

(30)

38 Inventories

23

15

15

(65) Other current assets

42

66

38

52 Accounts payable

187

135

152

272 Accrued liabilities

99

82

33

(84) Pension contributions

(16)

(6)

(48)

(34) Other operating activities, net

5

47

12

79 Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

597

464

1,627

1,560 Investing Activities:















Capital expenditures

(42)

(34)

(138)

(115) Acquisitions of

businesses and intangible assets, net of cash

(9)

(8)

(36)

(46) Dispositions of businesses, net of cash

-

-

-

61 Proceeds from sale of (investments in) equity securities, net

6

-

4

(7) Other investing activities, net

(6)

(53)

(13)

74 Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

(51)

(95)

(183)

(33) Financing Activities:















Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings, net

(23)

33

(113)

113 Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt

-

-

747

- Payment of debt issuance costs

-

-

(6)

- Repayment of long-term debt

(534)

-

(534)

(500) Dividends paid on Common Stock

(139)

(120)

(539)

(465) Repurchases of Common Stock

(225)

(150)

(800)

(850) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest

(9)

(11)

(85)

(118) Acquisition of Zardoya Otis shares

-

-

-

(1,802) Other financing activities, net

(2)

(2)

(20)

(30) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

(932)

(250)

(1,350)

(3,652) Summary of Activity:















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

597

464

1,627

1,560 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(51)

(95)

(183)

(33) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(932)

(250)

(1,350)

(3,652) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

25

34

(9)

(157) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(361)

153

85

(2,282) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

1,641

1,042

1,195

3,477 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

1,280

1,195

1,280

1,195 Less: Restricted cash

6

6

6

6 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$





1,274

$





1,189

$





1,274

$





1,189

Otis Worldwide Corporation Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash flows provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$





597

$



464

$



1,627

$

1,560 Capital expenditures

(42)

(34)

(138)

(115) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

555

430

1,489

1,445 Adjustments for:















UpLift restructuring payments

12

-

12

- UpLift transformation payments

6

-

8

- Separation-related payments 1

-

-

25

18 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

$





573

$



430

$



1,534

$

1,463



1

In April of 2022 and 2023, we made payments to RTX Corporation (our former parent) in accordance with the Separation tax agreement. These annual payments are anticipated to conclude in 2026.

Media Contact:



Investor Relations Contact:

Ray Hernandez





Michael Rednor [email protected]



[email protected] +1 860-212-9167



+1-860-676-6011

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation