(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEMECULA, California, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: GWSO), a developer of renewable energy storage technologies, and AQST-USA, a division of GWSO, today announced significant advancements in its collaborative project with the University of Southern Mississippi, and the Roger F Wicker for Ocean Enterprise Research Center. This program, focusing on a crucial maritime initiative, stands as a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in recreational and commercial naval technology.

Technical Precision and Strategic Collaboration

The recent meeting with the USM/RFWOE team showcased our commitment to technical precision, from meticulous measurements to the secure installation of components. The involvement of former Senior NAVY officers and engineers has been pivotal, lending unparalleled expertise and strategic connections within NAVY, NOAA, and other maritime players. This collaboration amalgamates technical skills and a fusion of strategic insights that propel us toward unprecedented achievements.

President Raymond Caldas of AQST USA Division of GWSO Inc. states: "Our collaboration with the University of Southern Mississippi and Roger F Wicker Ocean for Enterprise epitomizes the transformative power of uniting private sector dynamism, academic insight, and governmental support. We're pioneering new maritime and naval technology frontiers by merging innovation with technical prowess. At AQST USA, our commitment goes beyond meeting expectations – we aim to surpass them consistently. This venture sets new industry benchmarks and represents a pivotal achievement in our ongoing growth and value creation journey."

GWSO Inc. President Michael Pollastro adds: "This collaboration highlights the strength and potential of GWSO Inc. in leading transformative projects. Our team at the AQST USA division, under the expert guidance of Raymond Caldas, is making remarkable strides and setting new benchmarks in the industry. We are confident that this venture will greatly enhance our market position and deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

Upcoming Preparation and Testing Phases

The focus in the immediate term is on the completion of manufacturing and assembly and the setup of test benches for calibration and validation tests. A comprehensive review is scheduled for next week to ensure all project aspects are progressing as planned. In coordination with the USM team, a full system test is set for the third week of February 2024 to validate functionality before vessel installation.

Strategic Testing and Key Milestones

Our testing strategy includes extensive land system tests and two operational testing phases. This rigorous approach ensures a deep understanding of the system's performance over continuous and extended operational periods. Upcoming milestones include component assembly and testing, a 24-hour endurance test, and final assembly, culminating in a real environment test in early March.

Commitment to Excellence

At the heart of our operations lies an unwavering dedication to surpassing industry standards in operational efficiency and safety. The TPN Power System project is a beacon of our technical excellence, marking a significant stride towards our strategic aspirations. Our focus is centered on delivering hydrogen solutions that are not only affordable and safe but also efficient and on-demand, ensuring a cleaner future. This initiative is meticulously designed to provide consistent performance and endurance, adaptable to various weather conditions and applications. At the core of our mission is the commitment to sustainable innovation, setting new benchmarks in approaching energy solutions for tomorrow.

Michael Pollastro

Chief Executive Officer

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

...

About Global Warming Solutions Inc.

Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO) is a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet. The company's mission is to develop and bring innovative market technologies that address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change. For more information on the company and its technologies, please visit,

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates, or other information that might be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at and on the Company's website at