ARKO Corp Launches Highly Relevant, Delicious $4.99 Pizza Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States (“ARKO” or the“Company”), announced today that the Company has launched its delicious, inflation-busting $4.99 whole pizza in stores across the Company's Family of Community Brands.



“Having a value pizza offering is table stakes for convenience store operators, and we have raised the ante with the exceptional quality resulting from a thorough research and development process executed in concert with a premier pizza innovation team,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO.“We strongly believe this pie will resonate with consumers who are seeking a delicious, crispy, and cheesy whole pizza, at an inflation-busting $4.99. The relevancy, quality and value of this pizza marks a new milestone as we continue our food journey.”

In development for over a year, the pizza is available in both cheese and pepperoni and features highly relevant and sought after premium attributes, including a self-rising crust and Wisconsin cheese, signatures of exceptional quality that are hard to find at such a price point in convenience stores. Relevant and delicious food offerings are a key strategic priority for ARKO, and supporting a scalable pizza offering across ARKO's footprint is possible because of the Company's innovative and early focus on frozen grab-and-go, as well as a continued emphasis on growing hot food capabilities.

Frozen pies are now available to take-and-bake and will be available hot to go in select stores on February 7th. Offered at $4.99 to enrolled fas REWARDS® loyalty program members, it is also available for the non-loyal price of $7.99.

ARKO developed the pizza in partnership with Alive and Kickin' Crust, an industry leader in pizza innovation. Pepsi is the official beverage partner of pizza, giving customers exclusive offers for budget-friendly meal deals.

“We're proud to partner with GPM in developing this delicious pizza with Wisconsin cheese and a bready, perfect crust so their customers can enjoy a substantial, hot pie right from the store or take-and-bake from the freezer. Either way, it's an outstanding meal at a great price, which delivers just the right amount of pizza perfection,” said Shawna Link, Foodservice Sales Manager with Alive and Kickin' Crust.

"PepsiCo Beverages North America is proud to join forces with GPM as the official beverage partner for this initiative," said Noel Rodriguez, PBNA Retail Vice President, South Division. "This partnership allows us to contribute to an already fantastic meal deal, making it even better with our range of beverage brands. We are committed to working alongside GPM to provide customers with a delicious meal and dining experience.”

Visit a store or download the free app today to begin saving today. To learn more, visit: .

About ARKO Corp. and GPM Investments

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: To learn more about ARKO, visit: .

About Port City Bakery, Inc.

Port City Bakery, Inc., d/b/a Alive & Kickin' Pizza Crust, is privately held and based in Green Bay, Wisconsin. AK is an industry leader in pizza innovation. AK manufactures finished frozen pizzas, pizza crusts, and dough balls. They are constantly developing new recipes and custom products to stay ahead of the trends in the pizza industry.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

CONTACT: Media Contact & Investor Contact Ross Parman ARKO Corp. ...