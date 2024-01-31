Insights Into The Development Of Edge Computing And Emerging Communication Technologies In Smart Manufacturing, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of Edge Computing and Emerging Communication Technologies in Smart Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The implementation and integration of edge computing and emerging communication technologies is the last mile towards achieving crucial intelligent applications in the manufacturing industry for leading manufacturers. This is due to the fact that intelligent manufacturing applications, such as predictive maintenance, heterogeneous device collaboration, and MR (Mixed Reality)/AR (Augmented Reality) inspection, can only be effectively realized utilizing low-latency and high-reliability features of edge computing and emerging communication technologies.

This report provides insights into the development of edge computing and emerging communication technologies, explores future innovations in smart manufacturing applications, and addresses challenges and opportunities faced by stakeholders in the smart manufacturing industry.

Key Topics Covered

1. Low Latency and High Reliability Features Ideal for Smart Manufacturing

1.1 Defining Edge Computing from the Perspective of Data Flow

1.1.1 Sensor

1.1.2 IoT Device

1.1.3 Edge Node

1.1.4 Networking Device

1.1.5 On Premise / Cloud Server

1.2 Scope of Edge Computing

2. Development of Edge Computing in Smart Manufacturing

2.1 Leading Brands & Development of Edge Computing in Smart Manufacturing

2.1.1 Nvidia

2.1.2 AWS (Amazon Web Service)

2.1.3 Google

2.1.4 IBM

2.1.5 Microsoft

2.2 Key Developments of Edge Computing in Smart Manufacturing Technologies

2.2.1 Sensors and IoT Devices: Emphasizing Reduced Power Consumption

2.2.2 Edge Nodes: Widespread Adoption of AI Chips for Enhanced Production Flexibility

2.2.3 Industry Standards: Interoperability Achieved through Specification Compatibility of Heterogeneous Devices

3. Analysis of Emerging Wireless Communication Technologies in Smart Manufacturing

3.1 LPWAN: Energy-Efficient and Suitable for Non-Real Time Applications

3.2 Wi-Fi 6: Lower Deployment Costs and Suitable for Some Low-Latency Applications

3.3 Private 5G Network: High Deployment Costs but Meets the Minimum Requirements for Latency

4. Opportunities and Challenges in Edge Computing and Emerging Communication Technologies

4.1 Opportunity: Flexible Production, Overcoming Data Export Bottlenecks, and Driving Demand for Sensing and Low Latency

4.2 Challenge: Expensive 5G Deployments and Difficulties in Edge System Operations and Maintenance

