Nordlei Retains Leadership In Norway As Largest LEI Issuer

NordLEI remains the largest LEI provider in Norway as per latest GLEIF data (Active LEIs, Dec 2023).

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NordLEI , a prominent figure in the issuance of Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs) in Northern Europe, retains its leadership as the largest LEI provider in Norway according to the latest data from the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF). This achievement underscores NordLEI's influence and commitment to excellence in the financial sector.

Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs) are an important part of today's interconnected financial world by offering a standardized way of identifying legal entities that participate in financial transactions.

Anders Åström, CEO of NordLEI, states, "Our leadership in Norway is a clear indication of our commitment to being at the forefront of LEI issuance. We are proud to set the standard in the industry and will continue to innovate and lead with integrity and dedication. The results our team has achieved drive us to continually enhance our services and uphold the highest standards of security and quality in all our operations."

This new accomplishment adds to NordLEI's impressive track record, including being the largest LEI provider in Denmark and Sweden and securing the 8th rank globally in number of active LEIs under management. These achievements highlight NordLEI's consistent pursuit of being the preferred choice for LEI issuance.

About Legal Entity Identifiers:

The Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is a unique 20-character alphanumeric code that identifies legal entities involved in financial transactions. The LEI system was established in response to the 2007/2008 financial crisis and enhances transparency in financial data systems. It is essential for entities participating in securities trading.

About GLEIF:

The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation, formed in June 2014, is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting transparency in global financial markets. GLEIF oversees the implementation and usage of LEIs, playing a vital role in enhancing risk management and efficiency in financial transactions.

About NordLEI:

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Stockholm, NordLEI is a leading issuer of LEIs in Northern Europe and the first GLEIF-accredited Local Operating Unit in Scandinavia. With ISO 27001 certification, NordLEI is committed to security and quality in its services. NordLEI was awarded best performing LEI Issuer in the mid-cap category in 2023 and is the largest LEI Issuer in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. NordLEI offers LEI registration with various validity options and is compliant with GDPR regulations.

