Ammunition Market Size To Hit US$ 34.6 Billion By 2032 | With A 3.62% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global ammunition market size reached US$ 24.8 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Ammunition Market Report by Product Type (Bullets, Aerial Bombs, Grenades, Mortars, Artillery Shells, and Others), Caliber (Small, Medium, Large), Guidance (Guided, Non-Guided), Lethality (Less-Lethal, Lethal), Application (Defense, Civil and Commercial), and Region 2024-2032". The global ammunition market size reached US$ 24.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.62% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report:

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Ammunition Industry:

Military and Defense Spending:

When governments allocate higher budgets to their military and defense sectors, there is a direct correlation with an increasing demand for ammunition as armed forces require a steady and reliable supply of ammunition for training, exercises, and operational purposes. Military modernization initiatives often involve upgrading weapons systems, which may require compatible or advanced types of ammunition. These upgrades drive the development and production of new ammunition varieties.

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements are leading to the development of ammunition with enhanced ballistics, including greater accuracy and longer effective ranges. This makes ammunition more attractive to military and civilian users. Advancements in materials science are resulting in the creation of lighter, stronger, and more durable components for ammunition. This not only improves the performance of ammunition but also reduces its weight, making it more portable for users. In addition, innovative propellants and ignition systems are contributing to better ammunition performance.

Sporting and Recreational Shooting:

Sporting and recreational shooters represent a substantial consumer base for ammunition. Enthusiasts engage in various shooting sports, such as target shooting, skeet shooting, and competitive shooting, require a consistent supply of ammunition. Different shooting disciplines and firearms require specific types of ammunition, including caliber, load, and projectile design. Manufacturers respond to this demand by producing a wide range of ammunition varieties to cater to the diverse needs of shooters. The popularity of competitive shooting events at local, national, and international levels is catalyzing the demand for high-quality ammunition.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Ammunition Industry:

Ammo Inc.

Arsenal 2000 AD

BAE Systems PLC

CBC Ammo LLC

Denel SOC Ltd

Hanwha Corporation

Herstal Group

Hornady Manufacturing Company

Nammo AS

Nexter group KNDS

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Nosler Inc.

Remington Outdoor Company Inc

Rheinmetall AG

Sierra Bullets (Clarus Corporation)

Ask Analyst for Sample Report:

Ammunition Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:

Bullets

Aerial Bombs

Grenades

Mortars

Artillery Shells

Others

Bullets represented the largest segment due to their versatile use in various firearms and applications.

By Caliber:

Small

Medium

Large

Small accounted for the largest market share on account of its utilization in handguns, rifles, and sporting firearms.

By Guidance:

Guided

Non-Guided

Non-guided exhibits a clear dominance in the market as it includes traditional ammunition without sophisticated guidance systems.

By Lethality:

Less-Lethal

Lethal

Lethal holds the biggest market share due to the employment of ammunition in defense and law enforcement applications.

By Application:

Defense

Military

Homeland Security

Civil and Commercial

Sporting

Hunting

Self-Defense

Others

Defense dominates the market on account of the substantial ammunition requirements of military and defense agencies for training, operations, and preparedness.

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the ammunition market due to high levels of firearms ownership and military spending.

Global Ammunition Market Trends:

Increasing defense spending by various nations due to security concerns and geopolitical tensions is catalyzing the demand for ammunition around the world. Ongoing advancements in ammunition technology, such as smart ammunition and improved ballistics, are bolstering the growth of the market.

The growing environmental awareness among the masses is encouraging manufacturers to develop eco-friendly ammunition options and reduce lead contamination in production processes.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Elena Anderson

IMARC Services Private Limited

+1 631-791-1145

email us here