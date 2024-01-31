RITS Strengthens Its Position In The Technology Landscape And Is Honored With Forbes Diamond 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lukasz Kosnik, CEO RITS Professional Services & RITS US Corp, POLAND, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RITS Professional Services, a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions, has solidified its standing in the global technology landscape and achieved recognition with the prestigious Forbes Diamond 2024 award. This accolade marks a significant milestone for RITS as it continues to respond to the increasing demand for innovative IT solutions from its business partners.In a strategic move to expand its reach, RITS Professional Services recently entered the US market with the establishment of RITS US Corp. This expansion, coupled with the company's outstanding growth, has earned RITS Professional Services the Forbes Diamond 2024 award, a recognition bestowed on the fastest-growing companies by Forbes Poland magazine in collaboration with Dun & Bradstreet.For sixteen consecutive years, Forbes Poland, in partnership with Dun & Bradstreet, has highlighted companies that have demonstrated substantial economic development. The Forbes Diamond ranking is determined by evaluating companies that exhibited the fastest growth in value between 2018 and 2022, using the Swiss method, which combines asset and income valuation. This comprehensive approach considers various factors, such as sales levels, net profit, fixed assets, inventories, receivables, and investment expenditures.Lukasz Kosnik , CEO & Managing Partner of RITS Professional Services and CEO of RITS US Corp., expressed the significance of the Forbes Diamond, stating, "This ranking provides a holistic view of our long-term performance, reflecting a positive trajectory in our development journey beyond short-term market fluctuations."RITS Professional Services, with its team of half a thousand IT professionals, offers end-to-end guidance for companies in all phases of their IT projects, from ideation to ongoing maintenance. The Forbes Diamond award serves as a validation of the company's credibility and a strong endorsement for businesses seeking reliable technology partners."We've earned the trust of over 100 companies, spanning from startups to global brands, for which I express my sincere gratitude. Despite our dynamic growth, we're aiming for more," added Lukasz Kosnik.The recent establishment of RITS US Corp. further emphasizes RITS Professional Services' commitment to meeting the evolving technological needs of American businesses. Lukasz Kosnik, expressed confidence in the company's ability to meet the expectations of new clients, citing the years of experience in understanding the technological needs of U.S. companies.RITS Professional Services continues to forge robust partnerships with global enterprises, expanding its presence in foreign markets, particularly in Scandinavia and the United States. The company is actively recruiting additional IT specialists, strengthening its team to uphold the high-quality standards it maintains.For organizations seeking streamlined IT project implementation, RITS Professional Services offers a versatile range of collaboration models, including staff augmentation, team leasing, managed services, and bespoke solutions tailored to individual needs."The Forbes Diamond is not just an accolade; it's a testament to the hard work and commitment of our exceptional team. Thank you for your continued dedication!" said Lukasz Kosnik.About RITS Professional ServicesRITS Professional Services is a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions, guiding companies through every phase of their IT projects. With a team of half a thousand IT professionals, RITS successfully implements projects of varying complexity across sectors such as banking, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, IT, media, and public. The company's services include data analysis, cloud migration, software development, web and mobile applications, digital platforms, and comprehensive IT support, with a strong focus on cybersecurity.

