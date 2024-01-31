Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Market To Hit USD 10.83 Billion By 2030 Owing To Rising Demand For Miniaturized Devices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Global Industry Overview and Regional Analysis, Forecast 2023 - 2030

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Market AnalysisThe surface mount technology (SMT) market , as per the SNS Insider report, attained a valuation of USD 5.9 billion in 2022, with projections indicating a growth to USD 10.83 billion by 2030. Anticipated to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9%, this expansion is expected during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.The surface mount technology (SMT) market is poised for significant growth, driven by several key factors. The increasing demand for compact electronic devices, advancements in automation, and the rising trend of Internet of Things (IoT) applications are propelling the expansion of the SMT market. Consumer preferences for smaller and more portable electronic devices are boosting the adoption of SMT. The surge in IoT applications, which require smaller and efficient electronic components, is a major growth driver for the SMT market. Technological advancements in automated assembly processes enhance the efficiency and scalability of SMT production. SMT's cost-effective manufacturing processes contribute to its widespread adoption across various industries.KEY DRIVERS:.Increasing demand for telecommunication devices.Widely employed in DIY projects.Increasing demand for consumer electronics items that are smallerOPPORTUNITY:.The popularity of smart devices is rising.Growing adoption in new technologyGet Free Sample Report @Key Players Covered in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) market report are:- Fuji Corporation (Japan)- Mycronic AB (Sweden)- Nordson Corporation (US)- KLA Corporation (US)- Yamaha Motor (Japan)- Juki Corporation (Japan)- Viscom AG (Germany)- Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)- ASM Assembly Systems (Germany)- Saki Corporation (Japan).Market Report ScopeSurface Mount Technology (SMT) is a cutting-edge electronic assembly technique that has revolutionized the manufacturing of electronic circuits. In SMT, components are mounted directly onto the surface of printed circuit boards (PCBs), eliminating the need for traditional through-hole components. This method involves placing and soldering miniature components, such as resistors, capacitors, and integrated circuits, directly onto the PCB's surface. The key advantage of SMT lies in its ability to enhance the efficiency of electronic devices by reducing size, weight, and production costs.Impact of RecessionThe ongoing recession has a nuanced impact on the surface mount technology (SMT) market. While economic downturns typically lead to reduced consumer spending, the SMT market may experience both positive and negative consequences. During recessions, manufacturers may prioritize cost-effective production methods, boosting the demand for SMT due to its cost efficiency. The recession's negative impact on consumer purchasing power can result in reduced demand for electronic devices, affecting the SMT market negatively.Impact of Russia-Ukraine WarThe Russia-Ukraine War has far-reaching consequences on global markets, including the surface mount technology (SMT) market. The impact is mainly negative, affecting the supply chain, production costs, and geopolitical dynamics. The conflict may disrupt the supply chain of electronic components, causing shortages and affecting SMT production. Escalating geopolitical tensions can lead to increased production costs, potentially impacting the cost-effectiveness of SMT.Key Regional DevelopmentThe North American region is a key player in the surface mount technology (SMT) market, driven by a strong focus on technological innovation, high demand for consumer electronics, and robust industrial automation. In Europe, the SMT market is influenced by stringent quality standards, a thriving automotive industry, and increasing investments in research and development. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the SMT market, led by the presence of major electronics manufacturing hubs in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. The region benefits from a skilled workforce and significant technological advancements.Buy Complete Report at Discounted Price @Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Market Segmentation as Follows:By Equipment.Inspection Equipment.Placement Equipment.Soldering Equipment.Screen Printing Equipment.Cleaning Equipment.Repair & Rework EquipmentBy Component.Active Component.Passive ComponentBy Service.Designinig.Test & Prototype.Supply Chain Services.Manufacturing.Aftermarket ServicesBy End User Industry.Consumer Electronics.Telecommunication.Aerospace & Defence.Automotive.Medical.Industrial.Energy & Power SystemsSegmentation by Region:.North America.Europe.Asia-Pacific.The Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaKey Takeaway from Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Market Study.The Inspection Equipment segment is poised to dominate the surface mount technology (SMT) market due to the increasing focus on quality control and defect detection in electronic manufacturing. Advanced inspection technologies, such as automated optical inspection (AOI) and X-ray inspection, contribute to the segment's prominence..The Active Component segment is set to lead the surface mount technology (SMT) market, driven by the growing demand for high-performance electronic devices. Active components, including semiconductors and integrated circuits, play a pivotal role in enhancing the functionality and efficiency of electronic products. The segment's dominance is further fueled by innovations in semiconductor technology and the continuous evolution of electronic applications.Recent Developments Related to Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Market.Hyve Solutions has recently announced a significant expansion of its manufacturing capabilities within the United States. This development comes in the form of the integration of cutting-edge Surface Mount Technology (SMT) lines, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation and efficiency..StenTech has successfully completed the acquisition of Photo Etch Technology, a prominent stencil manufacturer. This strategic move is poised to redefine StenTech's market position and enhance its capabilities in providing comprehensive solutions to its clients.Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Market Segmentation, By Equipment9. Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Market Segmentation, By Component10. Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Market Segmentation, By Service11. Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Market Segmentation, By End User Industry12. Regional Analysis13. Company Profile14. Competitive Landscape15. USE Cases and Best Practices16. ConclusionContinued....Access Complete Report Details with Full TOC and Graphs @About Us:SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

