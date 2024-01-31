Ansh Bagri: I Really Changed My Personality To Play The Role Of Deva

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actor Ansh Bagri, who will be seen in the upcoming show 'Baghin', has opened up on the preparations he underwent for his role of Deva, saying the character is very heavy on emotions and different.

Talking about his character, Ansh, who is known for his work in 'Love Ka Panga' said:“I'm playing a character called Deva, and he is always out in the sun and doesn't care about how he looks. During this process, I started tanning myself. This character is very heavy on emotions and very different.”

“While playing this character, I really changed my personality. It actually automatically changed my personality and actual look because I started thinking like Deva in everything, and the way he looks and all, it's very different. I've never done anything like this before,” he shared.

The 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' actor added:“I hope the audience will enjoy Deva's emotion, dimension, looks, long hair, and everything. 'Baghin' is a very unique title, and I hope it attracts the audience.”

The mystical revenge thriller 'Baghin' revolves around the character of 'Gauri' played by Aneri Vajani who is a simple girl in love with Veer (Zeeshan Khan) but due to unforeseen circumstances has to get married to Veer's brother Deva (Ansh Bagri).

An event leads her to getting possessed by the spirit of a tigress (Baghin), who embarks on a vengeful journey against those responsible for her death.

'Baghin' will stream on Atrangii OTT from February 8.

