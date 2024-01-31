Tenant Optimizer By IT Partner LLC Now Available On Microsoft Appsource

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

As a leading tech solutions provider, IT Partner LLC specializes in Office 365/Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, and Azure services, with a prestigious Solutions Partner designation from the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program.

Tenant Optimizer, a symbol of IT Partner's commitment to client empowerment, seamlessly integrates Microsoft 365 Graph API and tenant-level analytics. This powerful tool not only streamlines data collection and analysis but also furnishes categorized monthly reports on key aspects: general tenant information, security, licensing, and digital transformation. Excitingly, IT Partner's customers can access Tenant Optimizer for free.