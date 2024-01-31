Embassy Announces Voting Locations In Turkiye For Azerbaijani Citizens

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
“The process of preparation for the extraordinary presidential
elections of the Azerbaijan Republic to be held on February 7 is
being actively continued by our country's embassy in Turkiye,
consulates in Istanbul and Kars."
Azernews reports that the information was given
in the statement issued by Azerbaijan's Embassy in Turkiye.
The statement says that for this purpose, polling stations #46
and #47 were set up in the embassy, #53 and #54 in the Consulate
General in Istanbul, and #55 in the Consulate General in Kars.
Azerbaijani citizens who are permanently or temporarily residing in
Turkiye, who are on long-term business trips, who will be in this
country on Election Day, who have completed the age of 18, and who
have active suffrage may visit the above-mentioned polling stations
with a passport or identity card of our country from 8:00 to 19:00
local time and exercise their rights.
Addresses of polling stations: Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkiye:
Diplomatic site, Baku str. 1, Oran/Ankara;
Consulate General in Istanbul: Zeytinoglu Caddesi. 65, Akatlar,
Beşiktaş / Istanbul;
Consulate General in the city of Kars: Heydar Aliyev Avenue 9,
Yusif Pasha quarter, Kars/Center;
For questions about participation in the elections, Azerbaijani
citizens in Turkiye can contact the embassy by the hotline number
+90 535 577 61 68.
