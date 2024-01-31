Azerbaijani, Armenian Deputy Prime Ministers Start Talks

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani and Armenian Deputy Prime Ministers Shahin
Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan hold another meeting at the border in
the section between Ijevan and Gazakh districts, Azernews reports.
The Armenian side is expected to hand over maps of minefields
installed in the territory of 3 districts of Azerbaijan, but a
positive result has yet to be achieved.
Recall that the last meeting of the commissions on border
delimitation, chaired by Grigoryan and Mustafayev, was held on
November 30.
The commissions, headed by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia
and Azerbaijan, have held 5 meetings so far.
