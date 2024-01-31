               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani, Armenian Deputy Prime Ministers Start Talks


1/31/2024 6:09:51 AM

Azerbaijani and Armenian Deputy Prime Ministers Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan hold another meeting at the border in the section between Ijevan and Gazakh districts, Azernews reports.

The Armenian side is expected to hand over maps of minefields installed in the territory of 3 districts of Azerbaijan, but a positive result has yet to be achieved.

Recall that the last meeting of the commissions on border delimitation, chaired by Grigoryan and Mustafayev, was held on November 30.

The commissions, headed by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, have held 5 meetings so far.

