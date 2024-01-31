Regional Authorities Show Reconstruction Efforts In Kherson Region's Myroliubivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Reconstruction efforts are underway in the Kherson region's de-occupied village of Myroliubivka, which was severely damaged by Russian occupiers.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I visited the Bilozerka community's Myroliubivka. The village was severely damaged by the occupiers. The damage is significant but, despite any difficulties, people want to live at home. Hence, we are rebuilding this settlement,” Prokudin wrote.

In the course of the visit, Prokudin inspected the completion of a bomb shelter in an educational institution. He emphasized that classrooms and sanitary facilities are ready to welcome children. Two more lounge rooms are expected to be set up there in the future.

Prokudin also visited a local fire department. The regional military chief mentioned that international partners had handed over a fire engine to firefighters. The special-purpose vehicle is equipped with everything necessary to extinguish fire and liquidate emergency situations.

A reminder that 81 new housing construction and 39 major maintenance tenders were announced in the Kherson region's de-occupied village of Posad-Pokrovske.

Photo: 128th Separate Mountain Assault Zakarpattia Brigade