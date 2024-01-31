Victoria Nuland Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, January 31, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland arrived in Kyiv for a visit.
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reported this via X , as seen by Ukrinform.
“Today we will meet government leaders, veterans, and civil society to underscore our shared commitment to defeating Russian aggression in Ukraine,” Brink wrote. Read also:
As reported, during the U.S. visit early December, chief of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak , met with Victoria Nuland to discuss strengthening of bilateral strategic partnership.
Photo: @USAmbKyiv
