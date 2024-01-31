Victoria Nuland Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, January 31, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland arrived in Kyiv for a visit.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reported this via X , as seen by Ukrinform.

“Today we will meet government leaders, veterans, and civil society to underscore our shared commitment to defeating Russian aggression in Ukraine,” Brink wrote.

Yermak,discuss battlefield situation, further aid for Ukraine

As reported, during the U.S. visit early December, chief of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak , met with Victoria Nuland to discuss strengthening of bilateral strategic partnership.

Photo: @USAmbKyiv