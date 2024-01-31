Ukraine Working On Various Options For Obtaining Ammunition - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is exploring various ways of getting the required ammunition from international partners because there is no situation that does not have a solution.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, stated this in an interview with BBC Newsnight, Ukrinform reports with reference to MFA Ukraine's posting on Telegram .

"There is no situation that would not have a solution to it. If we don't get enough ammo from one place, we're working to get it from elsewhere. But no matter what the cost of supporting Ukraine is for partners, the cost of fixing the world, if Ukraine does not prevail, will be much higher," said the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

According to Kuleba, the EU demonstrates its ability to make big decisions independently, "which is good."

"We also continue to work with both parties in the U.S. to make sure that the necessary decisions are made," the minister added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said EU defense ministers should exchange classified reports about what has already been done, is being done, and will be done to support Ukraine in order to eliminate the large imbalance in the firepower between warring parties.

Photo: President's Office