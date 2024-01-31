Bond Rees Sees Spike In Matrimonial Investigations After Christmas

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bond Rees, one of the UK's leading Private Investigations companies, has received a number of matrimonial investigations and surveillance cases in the weeks following Christmas. These cases include gathering evidence of affairs or gambling debt, investigating familial issues, or serving divorce papers. This increase in such cases can be tied to many factors, namely partners spending extensive time together over the holidays. Bond Rees approaches each case with care and professionalism.



Bond Rees specialises in Private Investigations, as well as tracing agents, bug sweeping, and polygraph tests. "I am proud to have built a team of highly-trained ex-military personnel, who are trusted to achieve results for our clients even in difficult times." said founder, Aaron Bond.



Bond Rees prioritises client confidentiality, and work strictly within GDPR guidelines. They never disclose personal information.



About Bond Rees: is a national organisation with offices across the UK, and in London at 19 Palmer Street, SW1H 0AD. Clients looking for discreet, professional and affordable private investigative services turn to Bond Rees for their services. Their reputation for highly efficient and effective investigative work has established them as one of the leading private investigation companies in the UK.

