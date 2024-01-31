Kuwait Amir Congratulates Malaysian King On Oath-Taking

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, on taking the oath of office. His Highness the Amir wished the King of Malaysia success and good health and further development and progress for the good relationship between Kuwait and Malaysia. (end) ahm

