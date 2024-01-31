Kuwait PM Congratulates Malaysian King On Oath-Taking

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to Sultan Ibrahim, the king of Malaysia, on taking the oath of office. (pickup previous) ahm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.