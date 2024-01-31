               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Attends Luncheon At Azayez Farm


1/31/2024 6:05:17 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) آ KUWAIT, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- In presence of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammadآ Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al-Quds Fund and Endowment, Prince Turki Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and Al-Sabah family members, a luncheon was held by Sheikh Ali Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Azayez farm in Kuwait's northern Al-Abdali area on Wednesday. (end)
