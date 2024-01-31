Foodie Card Acquires The Forking Group Agency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New York-based media agency disrupts the status quo of the hospitality space

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodie Card, Inc. is excited to announce the acquisition of The Forking Group Agency, a New York-based media agency founded by Genna Apfel in 2020. Foodie Card has been offering marketing services to restaurants since its inception in 2018 and acquired The Forking Group in July 2023. This acquisition reinforces Foodie Card's founding mission to support independent restaurant businesses in the Tri-State Area and beyond.



"We are thrilled to introduce this expansion of our organization as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to innovation on behalf of the independent restaurant community," says Jared Katz, CEO of Foodie Card. "Our marketing agency, The Forking Group, solves the need to consolidate all restaurant marketing under one roof and allows our experts to deliver one voice across all media on behalf of our clients and their brands. We believe this will empower our clients to achieve new business growth and success."

Since its launch, The Forking Group has experienced remarkable growth by representing independent restaurants, hospitality groups, and SMLBs in the hospitality, food, and beverage industry. The Forking Group has pioneered a new era of marketing in hospitality by offering its clients an omni-channel marketing solution that blends hospitality expertise with digital marketing solutions.

Their comprehensive solutions cover all relevant consumer touchpoints, including Social Media Marketing, Influencer & Community Management, Email Marketing, Paid Media, Digital Reputation & Location Management, Brand & Design Management, Event Coordination, Menu Creation, and Signage & POS Printing.

Thanks to The Forking Group's extensive experience working in and with restaurants, business owners can rest assured that the agency's passion and knowledge of the complexities of the industry pours through every marketing concept from ideation to fruition.

"The Forking Group was founded with a simple yet profound mission: to bring turnkey marketing solutions under one house so that our clients can focus on what they love – delighting customers with food and unforgettable dining experiences," says Genna Apfel, Founder of The Forking Group. "We believe that every hospitality concept has a story to harness that will elevate its brand and attract new and existing clientele. Our approach will help business owners reinforce their key strengths that differentiate them from the competition."

The Forking Group Agency is an omni-channel marketing firm dedicated to helping owners in the food, beverage and hospitality space acquire and retain loyal customers. Its team consists of client-centric marketers specializing in customizable turnkey marketing solutions that meet a client's needs, budget and goals for growth. The agency prides itself on partnering with clients and operating as an extension of them to ensure successful outcomes.

